Economic Survey 2025-26 LIVE Updates: With the Economic Survey of India set to be tabled in Parliament later today, policymakers, investors and economists are bracing for the first official reading of the country’s economic health ahead of Union Budget 2026-27.

The Survey, traditionally released a day before the Budget, is expected to provide a detailed assessment of growth trends, inflation dynamics, public finances and external risks, and, crucially, signal how the government is positioning itself in a year marked by global uncertainty and domestic opportunity.

For markets and industry alike, today’s document will serve as the analytical backbone for the Budget that follows on February 1. It will be tabled at 11 AM by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, followed by a press briefing by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.

Why the Economic Survey Takes Centre Stage

Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the supervision of the Chief Economic Adviser, the Economic Survey is the government’s most comprehensive annual review of the economy. It evaluates performance over the current financial year (April-March) and outlines the macroeconomic assumptions that inform fiscal policy for the year ahead.

Unlike the Union Budget, which announces tax changes and spending plans, the Survey explains the economic logic behind those choices. It examines growth momentum, inflation trends, employment conditions, fiscal consolidation, trade performance and sectoral developments, often shaping expectations well before Budget numbers are revealed.

With uneven global growth, volatile commodity prices and shifting financial conditions, this year’s Survey is expected to be closely scrutinised for its assessment of India’s resilience and medium-term growth outlook.

A Long Budget Session Ahead

The Budget Session will run for 30 sittings spread over 65 days, concluding on April 2. Following the initial phase, both Houses will adjourn on February 13 and reconvene on March 9.

This recess allows Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries in detail, a critical step in legislative scrutiny of public expenditure.

While the early part of the session is dominated by financial business, including the Budget, the latter half will focus on legislative priorities and pending Bills.

Legislative Business in the Background

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, nine Bills are currently listed for consideration during the session. These include proposals such as amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the Securities Markets Code, both under examination by the parliamentary finance panel.

Political parties have signalled that economic issues, fiscal discipline and sector-specific concerns will feature prominently in debates over the coming weeks.

What Industry Is Watching From Budget 2026

As the Economic Survey prepares to set the tone, industry leaders say the coming Budget will be pivotal in sustaining growth momentum while navigating fiscal constraints.

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director at Capri Global, said Non-Banking Financial Companies are expected to play a decisive role in extending last-mile credit, sustaining consumption and supporting economic stability, particularly in underserved and emerging segments. He pointed to the MSME sector as a cornerstone of the government’s Viksit Bharat vision, noting that stronger credit penetration through policy support and enabling frameworks could unlock entrepreneurship and employment at the grassroots level.

Sharma added that continued emphasis on affordable housing finance, interest support and infrastructure-led development could expand home ownership while generating positive spillovers across construction and allied industries.

Nikunj Saraf, CEO of Choice Wealth, emphasised the need to balance growth ambitions with fiscal sustainability. With GDP momentum holding up and inflation relatively controlled, Saraf said the government has an opportunity to back capital expenditure, MSME expansion and new-age sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and clean technology.

At the same time, he highlighted tax simplification and targeted relief for the middle class and entrepreneurs as tools to boost consumption, broaden the tax base and unlock long-term investment, reinforcing India’s journey towards becoming a developed economy by 2047.

From a real estate perspective, Badal Yagnik, CEO and Managing Director at Colliers India, said Budget 2026 is likely to prioritise growth across sectors while promoting more balanced and equitable development in property markets. He flagged the need to revisit affordable housing criteria to reflect pricing realities in Tier-I cities, alongside a supply-side push through infrastructure augmentation and capacity building.

Measures to deepen retail participation by making REITs and SM-REITs more attractive, and incentives to accelerate sustainability adoption in built environments, could help the sector weather global volatility, he added.

Why Today’s Survey Matters For Markets

For investors and economists, the Economic Survey will offer the first data-driven clues on how the government views growth momentum, inflation risks, fiscal consolidation and reform priorities heading into Budget Day.

Signals on domestic demand, public investment, external vulnerabilities and medium-term policy direction will be closely parsed. In that sense, today’s Survey is not merely a retrospective account of the past year, but a forward-looking guide that will shape expectations for Budget 2026 and India’s broader economic roadmap.