Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetBudget 2026 | What FM Sitharaman Announced For Poll-Bound Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala And Assam

Budget 2026 | What FM Sitharaman Announced For Poll-Bound Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala And Assam

In her Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Sitharaman unveiled state-specific proposals targeting regions with upcoming elections.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 01:31 PM (IST)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget 2026 in Parliament, with a series of announcements targeting states scheduled to go to polls later this year.

Past Union Budgets have often reflected electoral considerations. Budget 2025 carried a special focus on Bihar ahead of its Assembly elections, while the 2021 Budget included several announcements for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, all of which were heading into elections at the time.

In a similar pattern, Budget 2026 included multiple proposals linked to infrastructure, industry, tourism and pilgrimage development in poll-bound states set to vote in April. The Finance Minister’s speech outlined measures spanning textiles, road and rail connectivity, rare earth mineral mining, and tourism promotion in these regions.

Here's what the Finance Minister announced for poll-bound states in 2026:

TAMIL NADU

Nirmala Sitharaman proposed support for mineral-rich states, including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, to establish critical mineral facilities.

She announced plans to develop seven high-speed rail corridors as growth connectors, linking Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri.

She announced tourism-related initiatives including the development of birdwatching trails at Pulicat Lake along the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border.

Sitharaman also announced an outlay of Fs 20,000 crore over the next five years to strengthen infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including temple towns in the state.

KERALA

Kerala was included among the mineral-rich states that will receive support to establish critical mineral facilities.

In addition, the Budget proposed the development of key turtle nesting sites along with designated turtle trails to promote conservation-linked tourism.

WEST BENGAL

For West Bengal, Sitharaman announced a new dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni in the east to Surat in the west, aimed at enabling environmentally sustainable cargo movement.

The Budget also proposed the creation of five tourism destinations across five Purvodaya states and provisions for 4,000 electric buses. An integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur was also announced.

ASSAM

The Finance Minister announced a scheme for Development of Buddhist Circuits covering preservation of temples and monasteries, pilgrimage interpretation centers, connectivity and pilgrim amenities. Assam was included in the proposal, which has a Rs 20,000 crore outlay over the next five years to strengthen infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including temple towns in the state.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Launches Women-Led Enterprises & Disability Support Programs to Boost Employment

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Kerala FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tamil NAdu Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 West Bengal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Launches Women-Led Enterprises & Disability Support Programs to Boost Employment
Breaking News: India to Upgrade WHO Medical Center, Boost Veterinary, Creative & Space Research
Exclusive Update: India Plans 5 High-Speed Rail Corridors & Financial Sector Overhaul
Breaking News: Nirmala Sitharaman heads Cabinet meeting as India prepares historic Budget 2026
Breaking News: India Budget 2026 to boost tax relief, senior citizen benefits, and healthcare expansion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget