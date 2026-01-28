President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session 2026-27, laying out the Union government’s broad vision for social justice, inclusive growth and the long-term goal of a developed India.

The President delivered her customary address to members of both Houses assembled in the Lok Sabha Chamber, marking the beginning of the Seventh Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 270th Session of the Rajya Sabha.

The speech set the tone for the Budget Session, which will span 30 sittings over 65 days and conclude on April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9 for scrutiny of Demands for Grants by parliamentary standing committees.

A Year of Milestones and National Memory

Opening her address, President Murmu said she was “delighted to address Parliament”, recalling that the previous year had been memorable for celebrating India’s rapid progress alongside its rich historical and cultural heritage.

She noted that the country marked 150 years of Vande Mataram, paying tribute to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, while also commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

The President referred to nationwide celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, saying the country remembered his contribution to the tribal community. She also highlighted events linked to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, which she said strengthened the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Recalling the celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s birth anniversary, she said the events filled the country with music and a sense of unity. “When the country remembers the contribution of its ancestors, the new generation gets inspiration which further speeds up our journey towards Viksit Bharat,” the President said.

Social Justice and Poverty Reduction

Turning to social justice, President Murmu underlined that Babasaheb Ambedkar consistently emphasised equality and fairness, values that are enshrined in the Constitution.

“Every citizen of the country should get their full rights without any discrimination. My Government is committed to true social justice,” she said.

As a result of sustained policy focus, she noted, nearly 25 crore people have moved out of poverty over the past decade. The President said the government’s third term would accelerate efforts aimed at empowering the poor.

“My Government is working for Dalits, the backwards, tribal community and everyone with complete sensitivity,” she said, adding that the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas was having a tangible impact on people’s lives.

She pointed out that in 2014, social security schemes reached only about 25 crore citizens, but today, around 95 crore Indians have access to such schemes.

G Ram G Triggers Protest

The President also highlighted the enactment of the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law, which has replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). As she spoke about the provisions of the new law, treasury benches thumped desks in approval, while opposition members stood in protest and demanded its withdrawal.

“For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages,” President Murmu said.

Building a Self-Reliant India

The President said that major steps were being taken towards making India self-reliant, with products manufactured under the Make in India initiative finding markets across the globe.

“There is also great enthusiasm among the citizens for *Swadeshi*,” she said.

She noted that in 2025, India’s defence production crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore, while defence exports surpassed a record Rs 23,000 crore. “After Operation Sindoor, confidence in *Made in India* defence platforms has grown stronger,” the President said.

President Murmu also said the government was promoting new sectors, including semiconductor manufacturing. She said self-reliance in microchip production was being pursued, with 10 such factories expected to commence operations in the near future. India, she added, was also taking concrete steps towards nano-chip manufacturing.

Laying the Groundwork for Viksit Bharat

The President said that with 2026, India had entered the second stage of the 21st century, and that the achievements of the past 25 years had laid a strong foundation across sectors. She described the current year as a crucial base in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu received a Guard of Honour on her arrival at Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were present during the address.

The President’s speech offered a broad preview of the themes expected to dominate the Budget Session: social justice, rural employment, self-reliance and long-term growth, as Parliament prepares for discussions on the Union Budget for 2026–27.