Budget 2026: From Girls’ Hostels To SHE Marts-4 Key Benefits For Women

Union Budget 2026, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled a range of initiatives aimed at supporting women and girls. New provisions span educational infrastructure, financing tools for business, and platforms to showcase women’s enterprises. These steps seek to strengthen access to education, enhance economic participation and empower women across urban and rural India.

Strengthening Education & Safe Accommodation

One of the headline measures is the creation of girls’ hostels in STEM districts, areas focused on science, technology, engineering and maths, to improve access to higher education for young women. These hostels will be developed using viability gap funding and capital support to provide secure, affordable accommodation near colleges and universities, particularly helping students from rural and smaller towns. This initiative aims to reduce barriers that families often face in sending daughters to study away from home.

By providing safe living spaces, the budget intends to encourage greater female participation in higher education and long-term career pathways. Alongside this, other education-related announcements in the broader Union Budget underline the government’s focus on linking education, employment and emerging technologies.

Financial Inclusion & Enterprise Support

The budget also expands support for women’s economic activity through several innovative financial tools. A key element is the extension of the Lakhpati Didi scheme with the introduction of “SHE Marts”, community-level retail outlets designed to help women, especially those in Self-Help Groups (SHGs), market products more effectively. These marts will act as clusters to connect female producers with customers and supply chains.

In addition, the government has unveiled “She-Mark” badges and associated financial instruments to improve access to credit and growth-oriented finance for women-led enterprises. These instruments are expected to complement existing credit-linked products, helping women move from livelihood activities to full business ownership.

Wider Socio-Economic Benefits

Beyond education and entrepreneurship, the budget includes plans to train 1.5 lakh multi-skilled caregivers, many of whom are women, through National Skill Qualification Framework-aligned programmes. This could lead to new job opportunities in sectors like wellness and medical services.

Overall, the Budget 2026 seeks to increase women’s financial inclusion, educational access and economic participation through targeted infrastructure, innovative financing and enterprise-centric platforms.