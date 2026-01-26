Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetBudget 2026 Expectations: Automakers Call For Policy Clarity & Fresh Push To Consumer Momentum

Budget 2026 Expectations: Automakers Call For Policy Clarity & Fresh Push To Consumer Momentum

Automakers urge Budget 2026 to prioritise policy clarity and stronger consumption momentum to sustain growth, with calls for stable duties and supportive industry frameworks.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Budget 2026 Expectations: With the Union Budget around the corner, leaders from India’s auto industry are urging the government to maintain a steady policy path while creating conditions that can energise consumer demand and long-term growth.

The sentiment from manufacturers suggests that the sector, already reshaped by GST reforms, now needs predictability, supportive duty structures, and broader economic momentum to unlock its next phase of expansion.

Volvo Car India Sees Opportunity In Policy Continuity

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, believes the upcoming Budget presents an opportunity to reinforce confidence in the sector through consistent and clear policymaking.

“As the automotive industry looks ahead to the upcoming Union Budget, continuity and clarity will be critical.”

He noted that after GST reforms, the industry is at an important point where stable support can “help accelerate recovery and stimulate long-term demand.”

Malhotra also pointed to the importance of a rational duty structure and the role of incentives in encouraging global automakers to deepen their investments in India. He added that “the government’s focus on expansion of charging infrastructure in the country will act as an impetus to green mobility.”

According to him, such steps can “strengthen India’s position as a progressive automotive market” and further the shift towards “cleaner, safer and more sustainable transportation.”

Maruti Suzuki Highlights Importance Of Consumption Momentum

Maruti Suzuki India echoed the importance of broader economic activity in shaping the sector’s outlook.

The country’s largest carmaker expects its retail sales to grow around 3.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, in line with the trend seen across the previous three quarters of FY25.

"I think most of the activities that take place, which are consequential to the auto industry, are now in GST. But if there is any general improvement in the consumption momentum in the country, that would be good for all," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said during a post-Q3 results analyst call.

Budget Seen As A Confidence Booster For The Sector

Together, the comments from both companies underline a common expectation. The industry is looking for policy consistency, supportive frameworks, and measures that can strengthen consumer confidence.

As the Budget approaches, automakers see it as a moment to reinforce stability, encourage investment, and build momentum for the next chapter of growth in India’s automotive market.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the auto industry's primary expectation from the upcoming Union Budget?

The auto industry primarily expects the Union Budget to maintain a steady policy path and create conditions that energize consumer demand and long-term growth.

How does Volvo Car India view the upcoming Budget?

Volvo Car India believes the Budget is an opportunity to reinforce confidence through consistent and clear policymaking. Stable support can help accelerate recovery and stimulate demand.

What factors does Maruti Suzuki believe are important for the auto industry?

Maruti Suzuki India emphasizes the importance of general improvement in consumption momentum in the country for the auto industry's benefit.

Besides policy continuity, what else is the auto industry looking for in the Budget?

The industry is also looking for supportive duty structures, incentives for global automakers to invest more, and measures to strengthen consumer confidence.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 India Budget 2026 Automobile Budget 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit
UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit
Cities
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
News
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget