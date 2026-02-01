Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Before Budget 2026, President Murmu Offers Dahi-Cheeni To FM Sitharaman: Why It Matters

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, President Droupadi Murmu offered dahi-cheeni to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, continuing a time-honoured ritual.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 02:57 PM (IST)

Just hours before presenting the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman followed a long-standing ceremonial tradition by calling on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The President welcomed the Finance Minister with dahi-cheeni—curd mixed with sugar—a ritual widely regarded as an auspicious gesture symbolising good luck and a positive beginning for important endeavours.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present during the meeting, where Sitharaman briefed the President on the broad contours of the Budget for the upcoming financial year. The interaction, held shortly before the Finance Minister’s departure for Parliament, marked the formal start of Budget Day proceedings.

A Symbolic Start To Budget Day 2026

As she arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sitharaman was seen carrying her now-familiar bahi-khata—this time in digital form, a tablet wrapped in a red cloth bearing the golden national emblem. The symbolic folder has become closely associated with her tenure as Finance Minister, reflecting both continuity and modernisation in the Budget presentation process.

She was accompanied by a senior team from the Finance Ministry, including Chief Economic Advisor Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal, and other top officials. Their presence underscored the significance of the final consultations before the country’s most important financial document is placed before Parliament.

Why Dahi-Cheeni Matters In Indian Tradition

The offering of dahi-cheeni before the Budget has become an annual ritual rooted in Indian cultural belief. Curd and sugar together are considered symbols of prosperity, harmony, and success, traditionally consumed before embarking on significant tasks.

Each year, before heading to Parliament, the Finance Minister and senior officials pay a courtesy visit to the President. During this meeting, the President’s offering of dahi-cheeni is seen as a gesture of goodwill and blessings for the smooth passage and effective implementation of the nation’s financial roadmap.

 

Ninth Consecutive Budget For Nirmala Sitharaman

At 11 am, Sitharaman is set to present her ninth successive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. With this, she matches the record of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and moves ahead of Pranab Mukherjee in terms of consecutive Budget presentations. The overall record, however, remains with Morarji Desai, who presented ten Union Budgets during his time as Finance Minister and Prime Minister.

Check The Latest Update on Union Budget 2026

Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech here
 

The Budget will outline the government’s estimated receipts and expenditures for the 2026–27 financial year, setting the policy and fiscal direction for the months ahead. Expectations around growth, fiscal consolidation, welfare spending, and capital investment remain high, especially given the evolving domestic and global economic landscape.

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026
