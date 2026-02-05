Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Budget Shock For Smokers: Cigarettes Get Costlier, Here's What A ₹10 Stick Costs Now

Budget Shock For Smokers: Cigarettes Get Costlier, Here’s What A ₹10 Stick Costs Now

Budget 2026 tax revamp pushes cigarette prices higher with new excise duty, cess and GST hike from February 1. Market estimates suggest some premium variants could rise sharply.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27, the Centre has introduced a major tax overhaul on cigarettes and tobacco products, triggering a sharp rise in prices across categories. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new tax framework, which came into effect from February 1. Until now, cigarettes were taxed under a structure that included 28% GST along with a compensation cess, a system in place since 2017. The government has now replaced this model with a new three-layer tax structure.

Cigarette Prices Jump As New Excise

Under the revised regime, cigarettes will attract fresh excise duty, a Health and National Security cess, and a 40% increase in GST. The new structure, being described as a “tax triangle,” has significantly pushed up retail prices. Cigarettes that earlier cost around ₹10 per stick are now estimated to cost about ₹12–13, after an additional excise duty of roughly ₹2–3 per cigarette. The price impact is sharper for full packs, with a 10-stick pack that earlier sold for around ₹100 now likely to cost ₹130–140 depending on brand and retailer margins.

Bigger The Cigarette, Bigger The Hit

The tax hike is also linked to cigarette size. Cigarettes measuring 65–70 mm may see an increase of about ₹3.6–4 per stick, while 70–75 mm variants could become costlier by around ₹5.4 per stick. Non-standard and designer cigarettes have been hit the hardest, with tax increases of nearly ₹8.5 per stick. Market estimates suggest some premium variants that earlier cost ₹15–18 per stick could rise sharply once full tax pass-through happens at the retail level.

The government said the move is aimed at discouraging tobacco consumption, particularly among young users and first-time smokers, by making cigarettes significantly more expensive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new tax structure for cigarettes introduced in the Union Budget 2026-27?

The new tax structure includes fresh excise duty, a Health and National Security cess, and a 40% increase in GST, replacing the previous GST and compensation cess model.

How have cigarette prices changed after the new tax implementation?

Prices have sharply increased. Individual cigarettes are now estimated to cost around ₹12-13, and a 10-stick pack could rise from ₹100 to ₹130-140.

Does the tax hike vary based on cigarette size?

Yes, the tax hike is linked to cigarette size. Longer cigarettes (65-70 mm and 70-75 mm) will see higher per-stick price increases.

What is the government's stated reason for this tax increase on tobacco products?

The government aims to discourage tobacco consumption, especially among young users and new smokers, by making cigarettes significantly more expensive.

Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Budget 2026 India Budget 2026 2026 India Budget
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Opinion
