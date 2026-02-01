Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetBudget 2026 | Centre Announces Duty Benefits On Inputs Used For Seafood, Leather Exports

Budget 2026 | Centre Announces Duty Benefits On Inputs Used For Seafood, Leather Exports

The government proposed increasing duty-free import limits for inputs used in processed seafood (to 3% of previous year's export value) and extending it to shoe uppers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 02:14 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government on Sunday proposed an increase in the duty-free import limit for specified inputs used in the export of processed seafood products and leather or synthetic footwear.

For the processing seafood products segment, the limit will be increased from the current one per cent to three per cent of the FOB (free on board) value of the previous year's export turnover.

"I also propose to allow duty-free imports of specified inputs, which is currently available for exports of leather or synthetic footwear, to exports of shoe uppers as well," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Further, the minister also announced to extend the time period for export of final product from the existing six months to one year, for exporters of leather or textile garments, leather or synthetic footwear and other leather products.

These announcements are important as these labour-intensive sectors are facing huge challenges in the US, which is a major export destination. The Trump administration has imposed a steep 50 per cent import duty on Indian goods entering America.

The country's leather and leather products shipments dipped marginally 0.23 per cent to USD 3.3 billion during April-December 2025-26.

During April-December 2025, India's seafood exports rose 15.53 per cent to USD 6.5 billion, up from USD 5.67 billion in the same period last year. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: India Launches Women-Led Enterprises & Disability Support Programs to Boost Employment

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Suryavanshi Storm Stalled - Mohammad Sayyam Strikes For Pakistan!
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Suryavanshi Storm Stalled - Mohammad Sayyam Strikes For Pakistan!
News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Launches Women-Led Enterprises & Disability Support Programs to Boost Employment
Breaking News: India to Upgrade WHO Medical Center, Boost Veterinary, Creative & Space Research
Exclusive Update: India Plans 5 High-Speed Rail Corridors & Financial Sector Overhaul
Breaking News: Nirmala Sitharaman heads Cabinet meeting as India prepares historic Budget 2026
Breaking News: India Budget 2026 to boost tax relief, senior citizen benefits, and healthcare expansion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget