Budget 2026 Overhauls Buyback Tax: Capital Gains for Shareholders, Higher Levy on Promoters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled a major overhaul of India’s share buyback taxation regime while presenting the Union Budget 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha, marking a decisive shift in how buyback proceeds will be taxed.

What Did The Finance Minister Say?

“Change in taxation of buyback was brought in to address the improper use of buyback route by promoters,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech, adding that the move was aimed at protecting minority shareholders and curbing tax arbitrage.

Under the new framework, proceeds from share buybacks will be taxed as capital gains for all categories of shareholders, replacing the earlier treatment of buybacks as dividend income. The revised rules will come into effect from April 1, 2026, as part of the Income Tax Act, 2025.

Higher Tax Burden For Promoters

To discourage misuse of buybacks for tax arbitrage, the Finance Minister proposed an additional levy on promoters participating in buybacks. As a result, the effective tax rate will stand at 22 per cent for corporate promoters and 30 per cent for non-corporate promoters.

“This will make effective tax 22 percent for corporate promoters. For non-corporate promoters the effective tax will be 30 percent,” Sitharaman said.

The proposal seeks to ensure that buybacks are not used primarily as a tax-avoidance route, while retaining fairness for minority shareholders.

Relief For Minority And Retail Shareholders

Market participants said the change significantly benefits minority investors. Buyback proceeds will now be taxed only on actual capital gains, the difference between the buyback price and the cost of acquisition, rather than on the entire amount received.

Roop Bhootra, Whole-time Director at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, said the move reduces the tax burden for individual shareholders from the highest slab rate of 30 per cent to capital gains rates of 20 per cent for short-term and 12.5 per cent for long-term gains.

Manish Kothari, CEO of ZFunds, said the change would lower tax liability for retail and HNI investors and could improve liquidity and investor confidence.

Experts See Rationalisation, But Promoter Impact

Experts described the reform as a rationalisation of a regime that had distorted buyback taxation since 2024.

Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital, said the earlier framework created compliance burdens by treating buyback gains as dividends while pushing acquisition costs into capital losses.

Ashwani Dhanawat, Executive Director and CIO at Shriram General Insurance, said the revision promotes fairness for minority shareholders while curbing arbitrage. However, he noted that higher promoter taxation could influence corporate capital allocation decisions.

Parizad Sirwalla of KPMG in India said the revamp of buyback taxation, along with the increase in Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options, is likely to influence short-term investor sentiment.

Buybacks May Be Reassessed

The earlier changes to buyback taxation had already led to a sharp decline in buyback announcements by companies. Market participants now expect corporates to reassess their preference between dividends, buybacks and reinvestment strategies in the new tax environment.