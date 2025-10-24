Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBSE Warns Investors: Fake Social Media IDs Using Officials' Photos To Spread Misleading Investment Advice

BSE Warns Investors: Fake Social Media IDs Using Officials' Photos To Spread Misleading Investment Advice

BSE officials are allowed to initiate or endorse any wealth management or advisory services in any capacity; however, investors should not to misguided by such fake misrepresentations.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday warned investors about miscreants using BSE's officials' photos to create fake social media IDs to spread misleading wealth advisory.

"It has come to the attention that photos of senior BSE officials are being used to create fake social media IDs. The IDs created claim to provide a wealth advisory solution to mislead gullible investors," the stock exchange said in a statement.

BSE officials are allowed to initiate or endorse any wealth management or advisory services in any capacity; however, investors should not to misguided by such fake misrepresentations.

"Investors are urged not to rely on any stock/share recommendation from any such fake social media handle and verify the source of communication before making any investment decisions," the stock exchange said.

Further, BSE advised investors to engage with only registered intermediaries whose list is available on SEBI and BSE websites.

The stock exchange said that it only conveys information through its official websites and social media handles.

"Any official communication from BSE is made only through www.bseindia.com and BSE’s social media handles @bseIndia – Instagram, @bseIndia - Facebook, @BSEIndia – LinkedIn, @BSEIndia –X (Twitter), @BSEworldBSEIndia – YouTube," BSE stated.

Earlier, BSE said that it had resolved 190 complaints from investors against 126 companies in the month of September 2025.

The Bombay Stock Exchange received 173 complaints against 102 companies in September this year.

The complaints from earlier times are among those that the Bombay Stock Exchange has settled.

The stock exchange also disclosed that, as of September 2025, Suraj Products Ltd., Bajaj Auto Limited, and Reliance Home Finance Limited were the top three companies with complaints that had been pending for more than a month to be resolved.

During the five years between April 2020 and March 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India investigated 76 cases involving investment-related fraud, and the offenders were ordered to disgorge Rs 949 crore in illicit gains.

To stop, identify, and combat fraud involving investments, a number of central government, law enforcement, and regulatory organisations have been acting.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Investors Social Media BSE. Investing Advice Fake Social Media Id
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
India
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Business
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Cities
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget