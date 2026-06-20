What Is BSE's Saatvik Index? India's First Ethical Stock Benchmark Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BSE launched India's first Saatvik 100 ethical index.

Index aligns with ESG, enables new value-based investment products.

Financial services dominate, followed by consumer discretionary and energy.

BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, has launched India's first Saatvik Index, the BSE Saatvik 100, marking a new milestone in value-based and ethical investing. The index is derived from companies within the BSE 500 Index that align with Saatvik principles, which emphasize purity, responsibility, and ethical conduct.

The launch comes amid growing investor interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing, where investment decisions increasingly consider social impact, sustainability, and governance standards alongside financial performance.

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Commenting on the development, Ashutosh Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE Index Services, said the BSE Saatvik 100 expands the range of thematic investment options available to investors seeking alignment between their financial goals and value-based principles. He added that as capital markets evolve, investor preferences are moving beyond traditional financial metrics and increasingly incorporating ethical, cultural, and philosophy-driven considerations.

According to Singh, the index provides a credible foundation for the development of passive, structured, and other investment products aligned with this investment philosophy. The BSE Saatvik 100 can serve as the basis for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Index Funds, portfolio management services (PMS), Mutual Fund schemes, and other investment portfolios.

The exchange said the new benchmark offers investors an additional avenue to diversify their investment strategies through ethical and value-oriented exposure.

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Sector-wise, financial services account for the largest share of the index with a weight of 37.55 per cent, making it the dominant contributor. Consumer discretionary and energy sectors follow as the next-largest components. Other significant sector exposures include commodities, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications. The remaining allocation is spread across services, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and healthcare companies.

Among individual constituents, HDFC Bank holds the highest weight in the index, followed by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. Other major stocks in the benchmark include Infosys, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra. BSE Index Services, formerly known as Asia Index, manages and publishes several domestic and global indices, including the benchmark Sensex. Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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