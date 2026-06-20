What Is BSE's Saatvik Index? India's First Ethical Stock Benchmark Explained

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBSE Launches India's First Saatvik 100 Index; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Among Top Constituents

BSE Launches India's First Saatvik 100 Index; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Among Top Constituents

The launch comes amid investor interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing, where investment decisions consider social impact, sustainability, and governance standards.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BSE launched India's first Saatvik 100 ethical index.
  • Index aligns with ESG, enables new value-based investment products.
  • Financial services dominate, followed by consumer discretionary and energy.

BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, has launched India's first Saatvik Index, the BSE Saatvik 100, marking a new milestone in value-based and ethical investing. The index is derived from companies within the BSE 500 Index that align with Saatvik principles, which emphasize purity, responsibility, and ethical conduct.

The launch comes amid growing investor interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing, where investment decisions increasingly consider social impact, sustainability, and governance standards alongside financial performance.

Also Read: RBI Repo Rate Changes Can Impact Your Home Loan EMI, Here’s How To Stay Prepared

Commenting on the development, Ashutosh Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE Index Services, said the BSE Saatvik 100 expands the range of thematic investment options available to investors seeking alignment between their financial goals and value-based principles. He added that as capital markets evolve, investor preferences are moving beyond traditional financial metrics and increasingly incorporating ethical, cultural, and philosophy-driven considerations.

According to Singh, the index provides a credible foundation for the development of passive, structured, and other investment products aligned with this investment philosophy. The BSE Saatvik 100 can serve as the basis for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Index Funds, portfolio management services (PMS), Mutual Fund schemes, and other investment portfolios.

The exchange said the new benchmark offers investors an additional avenue to diversify their investment strategies through ethical and value-oriented exposure.

Also Read: Jio Vs Starlink: Why Ambani And Musk Are Headed For A Space Showdown In India

Sector-wise, financial services account for the largest share of the index with a weight of 37.55 per cent, making it the dominant contributor. Consumer discretionary and energy sectors follow as the next-largest components. Other significant sector exposures include commodities, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications. The remaining allocation is spread across services, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and healthcare companies.

Among individual constituents, HDFC Bank holds the highest weight in the index, followed by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. Other major stocks in the benchmark include Infosys, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra. BSE Index Services, formerly known as Asia Index, manages and publishes several domestic and global indices, including the benchmark Sensex. Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BSE Saatvik 100 Index?

It is India's first Saatvik Index, launched by BSE Index Services, derived from BSE 500 companies that align with Saatvik principles. It represents a new milestone in value-based and ethical investing.

What are

Saatvik principles, as applied to the index, emphasize purity, responsibility, and ethical conduct in business operations. Companies aligning with these values are included in the index.

Why was the BSE Saatvik 100 Index created?

The index was launched due to increasing investor interest in ethical and value-based investing. It expands thematic investment options for those seeking alignment between financial goals and principles.

Which sectors and companies have the highest weight in the BSE Saatvik 100 Index?

Financial services dominate the index with a 37.55% weight, followed by consumer discretionary and energy sectors. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries are top individual constituents.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
Read More
Published at : 20 Jun 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
HDFC Bank BSE Saatvik Index BSE Saatvik 100 Ethical Investing India ESG Investing Stock Market News India BSE Index Services
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
BSE Launches India's First Saatvik 100 Index; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Among Top Constituents
What Is BSE's Saatvik Index? India's First Ethical Stock Benchmark Explained
Business
RBI Repo Rate Changes Can Impact Your Home Loan EMI, Here’s How To Stay Prepared
RBI Decides How Much EMI You Pay On Your Home Loan, But Do You Know Why?
Business
Jio Vs Starlink: Why Ambani And Musk Are Headed For A Space Showdown In India
Ambani Vs Musk In Space? Jio's Satellite Plans Could Challenge Elon's Starlink
Business
NSE IPO Buzz To BharatNet Order: These 3 Stocks Surged Up To 25% In Just One Week
Stock Market Top Gainers: These 3 Stocks Outperformed The Market With Gains Up To 25%
Advertisement

Videos

US-Iran Peace Deal: Trump Claims Hormuz Reopened as US-Iran Talks Stall
International News: Meloni Hits Back at Trump Over G7 Photo Remark
Madhya Pradesh News: Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Warehouse in Jabalpur
US Foreign Policy: Trump Thanks Xi for Staying Out of Iran Issue, Praises Netanyahu
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Row: Yogi Warns Ram Temple Donation Thieves as SIT Probe Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget