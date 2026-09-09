BRICS Summit Shuts Delhi Govt Offices On Sept 11, But Are Banks Open? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government offices close September 11-13 for BRICS summit.

Delhi banks operate normally; summit closure does not apply.

Stock markets remain open; closures follow separate calendars.

With the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit set to bring world leaders to Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13, Delhi residents have been left wondering which parts of daily life will pause for the occasion. Government offices, yes. Bank branches, as it turns out, no.

Bank Holiday In Delhi On September 11?

Despite the summit-linked shutdown of government offices, the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar does not list September 11 as a bank holiday for Delhi. Branches across the capital are scheduled to run normal operations that day.

That distinction exists because government office closures and bank holidays sit on entirely separate calendars, one does not automatically trigger the other, even when both apply to the same city on the same date.

Those who prefer not to visit a branch at all have the usual digital fallback regardless: internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATMs remain operational on bank holidays too, barring scheduled maintenance or unplanned technical issues.

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Why government offices are shutting instead

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of its own offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs functioning under the National Capital Territory for September 11, with central government offices located in Delhi and New Delhi covered by the same directive.

The reasoning ties back to the summit itself, security arrangements around Bharat Mandapam and other parts of the capital during the three-day event are expected to disrupt normal movement across the city, prompting the office closure.

Are Stock Markets Closed On Sep 11?

The same logic extends to trading. NSE and BSE calendars show no market holiday linked to the BRICS summit on September 11, the only closure in this window falls on September 14, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

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Bank Holidays In September 2026

Delhi may be unaffected, but the RBI's September calendar does carry a run of city-specific closures elsewhere:

Date Day State September 11 Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation Jaipur September 12 Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva Second Saturday Guwahati All Over India September 13 Weekend Holiday All Over India September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada September 15 Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Panaji September 20 Weekend Holiday All Over India September 21 Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Guwahati, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram September 22 Karma Puja Ranchi September 23 Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Jammu and Srinagar September 25 Indrajatra Gangtok September 26 Fourth Saturday All Over India September 27 Weekend Holiday All Over India

Given how much these dates vary by city and occasion, it's worth checking the calendar relevant to your own location before planning a branch visit or a market transaction.