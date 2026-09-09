No, banks in Delhi will operate normally on September 11th. The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar does not list it as a bank holiday for the capital.
BRICS Summit Shuts Delhi Govt Offices On Sept 11, But Are Banks Open? Here's What We Know
Government offices across Delhi will remain shut for the BRICS Leaders' Summit, but the RBI's holiday calendar tells a different story for bank branches in the capital.
- Delhi government offices close September 11-13 for BRICS summit.
- Delhi banks operate normally; summit closure does not apply.
- Stock markets remain open; closures follow separate calendars.
With the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit set to bring world leaders to Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13, Delhi residents have been left wondering which parts of daily life will pause for the occasion. Government offices, yes. Bank branches, as it turns out, no.
Bank Holiday In Delhi On September 11?
Despite the summit-linked shutdown of government offices, the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar does not list September 11 as a bank holiday for Delhi. Branches across the capital are scheduled to run normal operations that day.
That distinction exists because government office closures and bank holidays sit on entirely separate calendars, one does not automatically trigger the other, even when both apply to the same city on the same date.
Those who prefer not to visit a branch at all have the usual digital fallback regardless: internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATMs remain operational on bank holidays too, barring scheduled maintenance or unplanned technical issues.
Also Read : JSW-Volkswagen Sign MoU For India JV: Proposed 51:49 Deal, Rs 10,000 Cr Investment, And Key Details
Why government offices are shutting instead
The Delhi government has ordered the closure of its own offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs functioning under the National Capital Territory for September 11, with central government offices located in Delhi and New Delhi covered by the same directive.
The reasoning ties back to the summit itself, security arrangements around Bharat Mandapam and other parts of the capital during the three-day event are expected to disrupt normal movement across the city, prompting the office closure.
Are Stock Markets Closed On Sep 11?
The same logic extends to trading. NSE and BSE calendars show no market holiday linked to the BRICS summit on September 11, the only closure in this window falls on September 14, for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Also Read : Oil Price Surge: Why Brent Crude Is Closing In On $100 A Barrel, Strait Of Hormuz In Focus
Bank Holidays In September 2026
Delhi may be unaffected, but the RBI's September calendar does carry a run of city-specific closures elsewhere:
|Date
|Day
|State
|
September
11
|
Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation
|
Jaipur
|
September
12
|
Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
Second Saturday
|
Guwahati
All Over India
|
September
13
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
September
14
|Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika
|Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada
|
September
15
|Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)
|Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Panaji
|
September
20
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
September
21
|Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
|Guwahati, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram
|
September
22
|Karma Puja
|
Ranchi
|
September
23
|Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
|
Jammu and Srinagar
|
September
25
|Indrajatra
|
Gangtok
|
September
26
|Fourth Saturday
|
All Over India
|
September
27
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
Given how much these dates vary by city and occasion, it's worth checking the calendar relevant to your own location before planning a branch visit or a market transaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will banks in Delhi be closed on September 11th for the BRICS Summit?
Why are government offices in Delhi closing for the BRICS Summit?
Government offices are closing due to expected disruptions in movement across the city from security arrangements for the BRICS summit. This applies to central and Delhi government offices.
Are stock markets like NSE and BSE closed on September 11th for the summit?
No, stock markets are not closed on September 11th for the BRICS summit. The only market closure around this date is on September 14th for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Does a government office closure automatically mean banks are also closed?
No, government office closures and bank holidays are on separate calendars. One does not automatically trigger the other, even for the same date and city.