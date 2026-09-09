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English NewsBusinessBRICS Summit Shuts Delhi Govt Offices On Sept 11, But Are Banks Open? Here's What We Know

BRICS Summit Shuts Delhi Govt Offices On Sept 11, But Are Banks Open? Here's What We Know

Government offices across Delhi will remain shut for the BRICS Leaders' Summit, but the RBI's holiday calendar tells a different story for bank branches in the capital.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi government offices close September 11-13 for BRICS summit.
  • Delhi banks operate normally; summit closure does not apply.
  • Stock markets remain open; closures follow separate calendars.

With the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit set to bring world leaders to Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13, Delhi residents have been left wondering which parts of daily life will pause for the occasion. Government offices, yes. Bank branches, as it turns out, no.

Bank Holiday In Delhi On September 11?

Despite the summit-linked shutdown of government offices, the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar does not list September 11 as a bank holiday for Delhi. Branches across the capital are scheduled to run normal operations that day.

That distinction exists because government office closures and bank holidays sit on entirely separate calendars, one does not automatically trigger the other, even when both apply to the same city on the same date.

Those who prefer not to visit a branch at all have the usual digital fallback regardless: internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATMs remain operational on bank holidays too, barring scheduled maintenance or unplanned technical issues.

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Why government offices are shutting instead

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of its own offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs functioning under the National Capital Territory for September 11, with central government offices located in Delhi and New Delhi covered by the same directive.

The reasoning ties back to the summit itself, security arrangements around Bharat Mandapam and other parts of the capital during the three-day event are expected to disrupt normal movement across the city, prompting the office closure.

Are Stock Markets Closed On Sep 11?

The same logic extends to trading. NSE and BSE calendars show no market holiday linked to the BRICS summit on September 11, the only closure in this window falls on September 14, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

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Bank Holidays In September 2026

Delhi may be unaffected, but the RBI's September calendar does carry a run of city-specific closures elsewhere:

Date Day State

September

11

 

Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation

Jaipur

 

September

12

Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

 

Second Saturday

Guwahati

 

All Over India

September

13

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

September

14

 

 Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada

September

15

 Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Panaji

September

20

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

September

21

 Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Guwahati, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram

September

22

 Karma Puja

 

Ranchi

 

September

23

 Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

 

Jammu and Srinagar

 

September

25

 Indrajatra

 

Gangtok

 

September

26

 Fourth Saturday

 

All Over India

September

27

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

Given how much these dates vary by city and occasion, it's worth checking the calendar relevant to your own location before planning a branch visit or a market transaction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will banks in Delhi be closed on September 11th for the BRICS Summit?

No, banks in Delhi will operate normally on September 11th. The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar does not list it as a bank holiday for the capital.

Why are government offices in Delhi closing for the BRICS Summit?

Government offices are closing due to expected disruptions in movement across the city from security arrangements for the BRICS summit. This applies to central and Delhi government offices.

Are stock markets like NSE and BSE closed on September 11th for the summit?

No, stock markets are not closed on September 11th for the BRICS summit. The only market closure around this date is on September 14th for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Does a government office closure automatically mean banks are also closed?

No, government office closures and bank holidays are on separate calendars. One does not automatically trigger the other, even for the same date and city.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holiday BRICS Summit BRICS Delhi Bank Holiday September 11 Bank Holiday Delhi Banks Open Or Closed On September 11
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