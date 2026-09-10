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English NewsBusinessBrent Crude Hits $105 For First Time Since May 25: What’s Driving The Surge?

Brent Crude Hits $105 For First Time Since May 25: What’s Driving The Surge?

The latest rally has pushed Brent prices about 30% higher from the lows recorded in early August.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brent crude reached $105, highest since May 2026.
  • Saudi oil production dropped to lowest since 1990.
  • Experts warn $150 oil would trigger global recession.

Brent crude oil prices climbed to $105 a barrel on Thursday, marking their highest level since May 25, 2026. Chinese buying and a sharp decline in Saudi Arabia’s oil output also contributed to the surge.

Brent crude futures rose 2.63%.

The latest rally has pushed Brent prices about 30% higher from the lows recorded in early August. Oil prices have been reacting to the failure of a permanent agreement between the United States and Iran to cease attacks, with fighting resuming later in the month.

Saudi Oil Production Falls To Lowest Level This Year

Saudi Arabia’s oil production has fallen to its lowest level this year after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen threatened shipments from the kingdom’s west coast.

Brent crude spot prices averaged around $85 per barrel in June and about $83 in July. The price hovered at nearly $91 in August.

Saudi Arabia Oil Production At Lowest Since 1990

According to a report published by the oil cartel, Saudi Arabia told OPEC that it produced 6.2 million barrels a day in August.

This was the lowest monthly production figure in 2026 and represented a 23% decline from July.

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Saudi Arabia has further informed OPEC that its oil production dropped again, reaching its lowest level since 1990.

Could Crude Oil Prices Hit $150?

As crude oil prices continue to rise, experts are assessing whether oil could cross $150 a barrel and what impact such a move could have.

Peter McGuire, Oil Expert & CEO-Australia, Trading.com, told Times Now Digital, "I don't think oil prices will hit 150 dollars per barrel at the moment. We will have to wait and watch. There's nothing driving prices up besides little bit of fear and long positions."

Global Commentator Ajay Bagga said, "there will be massive demand destruction if price rises to $120-150. Economies will tip into recession and many downstream businesses will become unviable. Governments around the world already have a fiscal deficit problem. If energy subsidies shoot up or if recession strikes due to a pass through of prices, government revenues will shrink at the exactly wrong time when fiscal and monetary counter cyclical stimulus is needed."

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why have Brent crude oil prices risen recently?

Brent crude oil prices climbed due to Chinese buying, a sharp decline in Saudi Arabia's oil output, and the failure of a US-Iran agreement. This pushed prices to $105 a barrel, their highest since May 25, 2026.

What is Saudi Arabia's current oil production level?

Saudi Arabia's oil production fell to 6.2 million barrels a day in August. This is its lowest monthly production figure in 2026 and its lowest level since 1990.

What caused the decline in Saudi Arabia's oil production?

Saudi Arabia's oil production fell due to threats from Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. These threats targeted shipments from the kingdom's west coast.

Could crude oil prices hit $150 a barrel?

Oil expert Peter McGuire doubts prices will hit $150 at the moment, noting that current drivers are fear and long positions. Global Commentator Ajay Bagga believes $120-$150 would lead to massive demand destruction.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Crude Oil Price Crude Oil
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