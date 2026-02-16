Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid ongoing volatility in global and domestic markets, the list of the world’s top 10 richest people has seen a fresh entry. According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2026, a new name has joined the elite ranking, while Jensen Huang has dropped out of the top 10.

The recent decline in technology stocks has weighed heavily on several billionaires linked to the tech sector. However, in contrast to the broader trend, Elon Musk and Larry Ellison recorded gains in their net worth.

Here’s a closer look at who features in the world’s top 10 richest individuals and how their fortunes have changed.

Alice Walton Enters the Top 10

Alice Walton has now secured a place among the world’s 10 richest people. She has entered the ranking at the 10th position with a net worth of $154 billion.

Her family members were already part of the list. Jim Walton holds the eighth spot with a fortune of $158 billion, while Rob Walton ranks ninth with a net worth of $154 billion. All three are associated with the retail sector.

With her entry, the Walton family now has three members in the global top 10 wealth ranking.

Elon Musk Retains the Top Position

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk continues to hold the number one position with an estimated net worth of $677 billion. His wealth increased by $265 million.

Larry Page ranks second with a total net worth of $263 billion. However, his fortune declined by $2.88 billion. Sergey Brin stands third with $245 billion, registering a fall of $2.68 billion in his net worth.

From Fourth to Tenth: Full Rankings

Mark Zuckerberg occupies the fourth position with a net worth of $226 billion, after witnessing a decline of $3.52 billion. Jeff Bezos is fifth with $225 billion, following a drop of $1.11 billion in his fortune.

Larry Ellison ranks sixth with a total net worth of $213 billion. Unlike many others in the tech space, his wealth increased by $3.20 billion.

Bernard Arnault stands seventh with $174 billion. He is followed by Jim Walton in eighth place ($158 billion), Rob Walton in ninth place ($154 billion), and Alice Walton in tenth place ($154 billion).

The latest reshuffle in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index highlights how market fluctuations, particularly in technology stocks, continue to influence the fortunes of the world’s wealthiest individuals.