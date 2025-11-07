Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Craft beer maker B9 Beverages' founder, Ankur Jain, has reportedly told employees that the company has identified a buyer for one of its assets. The move comes in an attempt to manage the struggling finances of the company.

In a letter sent to the staff on Thursday, Jain said that this would help inject immediate funds to clear delayed salaries and provident fund (PF) dues, reported The Economic Times.

"We have sent the proposal to key lenders and shareholders yesterday...and [are] hopeful of timely consent," the letter read as per the news organisation.

Notably, the company is facing mounting financial challenges that have left employees unpaid for months.

Confirming the correspondence, Jain refrained from revealing which asset was up for sale. Speaking to ET, he said, "The company has identified various avenues to resolve dues for employees and recovery of business, including the sale of certain non-core assets."

B9 Beverages, the parent company behind the popular craft beer brand Bira 91, counts Japan's Kirin Holdings, Anicut Capital, and Peak XV among its key shareholders and lenders.

Investor Concerns Over Transparency

Despite the proposed sale, questions have emerged among investors about the transparency of the process. Two senior executives from investing firms noted that they were unclear about the buyer's identity or the deal's terms, the report added.

"We don't even know who the buyer is...is there a firm offer or term sheet?" the report noted, citing one executive from one of Bira's largest investors.

The concerns add another layer of uncertainty for the embattled company, which has been struggling with severe liquidity issues for months.

In early October, media organisations reported that over 250 employees of B9 Beverages had petitioned the board and shareholders demanding Jain's removal. Their letter cited unpaid salaries for more than six months, pending arrears and reimbursements dating back to November 2024, and unremitted TDS for over 50 employees during the last financial year.

The employee unrest has drawn wider attention, with staff also writing to the Union government over the delay in payments. Many have accused the company of withholding basic entitlements even as senior management remains in place.

Production Halt and Mounting Losses

Production at B9 Beverages has been suspended since July 2025, marking a major disruption in the supply of its flagship craft beer, Bira 91. The company recorded a net loss of Rs 748 crore in FY24, exceeding its total revenue of Rs 638 crore. Volume sales reportedly dropped to 6-7 million cases over the same period.

The company has not yet filed its financials for FY25, further deepening uncertainty over its fiscal health.

Jain’s letter to employees indicated that the proceeds from the asset sale would be directed towards critical areas. “The sale of the asset will enable immediate solution to some critical areas, including employee provident fund (PF) dues, payroll for the bottom 50 per cent of employees (including ex-employees) and resumption of business in key markets,” he wrote.