Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBharti Airtel Posts Rs 7,421.8 Crore Profit In Q1, Revenue Jumps 28% YoY

Bharti Airtel Posts Rs 7,421.8 Crore Profit In Q1, Revenue Jumps 28% YoY

Airtel’s average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 250 for the quarter, higher than Rs 211 in Q1 FY25, the company stated in its regulatory filing

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 08:28 PM (IST)

Bharti Airtel Limited on Tuesday reported a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26), with its net profit surging 57.32 per cent to Rs 7,421.80 crore.

The telecom major had posted a profit of Rs 4,717.50 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations grew 28.45 per cent to Rs 49,462.60 crore, compared to Rs 38,506.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, driven by robust growth in India and a rebound in Africa on reported currency.

The company’s consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 28,167 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 56.9 per cent.

Airtel’s average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 250 for the quarter, higher than Rs 211 in Q1 FY25, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

The India business delivered an EBITDA of Rs 22,352 crore, with margins improving to 59.5 per cent, up 598 basis points year-on-year.

Bharti Airtel’s net debt to EBITDA ratio (annualised) improved to 1.70 times, from 1.86 times as of March 31.

Excluding lease obligations, the ratio stood at 1.26 times. The company invested Rs 8,307 crore in capital expenditure during the quarter, with Rs 7,273 crore allocated to its India operations to strengthen digital infrastructure.

In Africa, revenue in constant currency terms grew 24.9 per cent YoY, while the EBITDA margin rose to 48.1 per cent.

Airtel rolled out new prepaid OTT packs with access to over 25 platforms and launched the Business Name Display (BND) feature for enterprises during the quarter.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal said the company delivered consistent growth, with India mobile revenues rising 2.9 per cent sequentially, aided by portfolio premiumisation and the addition of nearly 4 million smartphone data customers.

The Homes business added a record 939,000 new connections, leading to a 7.6 per cent sequential revenue growth.

Airtel’s customer base reached 605 million across 15 countries by the end of the quarter.

Vittal said the performance reflects Airtel’s sustained investments, focus on customer experience, and disciplined capital allocation, adding that the company’s balance sheet remains strong with solid cash flow generation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Airtel Net Profit Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Airtel Revenue Growth Airtel Earnings Q1 FY26
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
Cities
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Destroyed’
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Destroyed’
India
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Visuals Show People Running, Being Swept Away As Flash Floods Swallow Houses In Dharali
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Visuals Show People Running, Being Swept Away As Flash Floods Swallow Houses In Dharali
India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget