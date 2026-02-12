Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With calls for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on February 12, many customers have been left wondering whether banks across India are open or shut today.

Social media chatter and union announcements have added to the confusion, especially after several public sector banks disclosed that they had received strike notices from employee unions.

So, are banks closed today? The short answer: No. Banks are not officially shut due to the Bharat Bandh. However, some disruption in services cannot be ruled out.

Why Is There Confusion?

Leading bank bodies and central trade unions have called for a nationwide strike to protest against the government’s newly announced labour reforms. The move has triggered concern among customers who depend on branch services for essential transactions.

Banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank, informed the BSE that they had received notifications regarding the proposed strike on February 12, 2026. These filings, while procedural, heightened public speculation that banking operations might be suspended.

However, none of the banks have announced a closure. Instead, they have clarified that while they are preparing for normal operations, there could be limited impact if participation in the strike is significant.

What Major Banks Have Said

In its communication to the BSE, Bank of Baroda stated that it is taking all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of its branches and offices. At the same time, it cautioned that if the strike materialises, branch operations may be affected.

Similarly, SBI said in its filing that arrangements have been made to maintain normal functioning across branches and offices. However, it acknowledged that work could be impacted to a limited extent.

UCO Bank echoed a comparable position. In its disclosure to the BSE, the lender said it is making efforts to ensure smooth functioning on the day of the strike, though branch operations may be affected if the strike goes ahead.

In essence, banks are open, but customers should be prepared for possible delays or partial service disruptions depending on staff participation.

Who Has Called For The Strike?

The strike call has come from prominent banking unions including the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). These bodies have urged their members to join the nationwide general strike alongside 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) on February 12, 2026.

In a joint letter to their units and employees, the unions expressed strong opposition to the proposed labour codes. According to the letter, the codes are viewed as being against workers’ interests and include stringent conditions for trade union registration.

Bank associations have also been pressing for improved work-life balance and have reiterated their long-standing demand for a five-day work week.

What Services Could Be Affected?

While digital banking has reduced the need for physical visits, several critical services still require customers to visit branches in person.

These include initiating or updating account nominations, submitting or updating KYC documents, depositing or withdrawing large sums of cash beyond prescribed limits, issuing demand drafts above threshold values, resolving fraud-related disputes, accessing locker facilities, updating or linking PAN details when discrepancies arise, and handling inheritance matters such as settlement of deceased accounts, submission of succession certificates or release of funds to legal heirs.

Customers planning to undertake any of these tasks may want to check with their local branch before visiting, especially if the transaction is time-sensitive.

What Should Customers Do?

If your banking needs can be handled online, such as fund transfers, bill payments or account monitoring, digital channels remain fully operational.

For branch-dependent services, it is advisable to contact your local branch or bank helpline to confirm staffing and operating hours.