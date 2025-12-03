Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Bengaluru resident has triggered a sharp online debate after arguing that home ownership in the city is financially illogical—even for those who can comfortably afford it. The 32-year-old shared his views in a Reddit post, pointing to soaring property prices, limited infrastructure, and more attractive global options as reasons he chooses to rent.

'Buying at This Price Makes Zero Financial Sense'

The poster laid out his financial position upfront, “I am 32. NW around 7 Cr. Monthly in hand ~3.7L. I live in Jayanagar in a 3BHK and pay just 35k rent. The same exact plot today is valued at almost 8 Cr. Let that sink in. The rental yield is a joke. Buying at this price makes zero financial sense.”

Although he could purchase a home on Bengaluru’s outskirts for Rs 2–3 crore, he said he has no interest in living in “crowded, dusty, poorly planned areas like Whitefield, Sarjapur, Varthur etc,” adding that long commutes, constant construction and lack of peace are “not my scene.”

'8 Cr Is Straight Up Overpriced'

Addressing why he doesn’t buy in Jayanagar, the neighbourhood he prefers, he said the valuation itself is a deterrent, “8 Cr is straight up overpriced and also way too big a bet for my net worth. I don’t want to lock almost all my money into one illiquid asset and pray that prices keep going up forever.”

Comparing Bengaluru to “Better Planned” Global Alternatives

The resident also argued that similar capital could secure far better value abroad, “With similar money, in the right EU country, I can move towards long term residency and also own a better planned property with sane infra. More optionality. More diversification. Less daily chaos.”

For now, he prefers renting in Jayanagar for its quality of life while investing his capital elsewhere, “So for now, I rent in Jayanagar for lifestyle and invest my capital elsewhere. That feels like the smarter move to me.”

A Question That Resonates With Many

He concluded by seeking views from others navigating Bengaluru’s overheated property market, “Are you still buying in Bangalore at today’s prices? Or are you also starting to question the maths behind it?”