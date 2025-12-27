Banks To Remain Closed For At Least 10 Days In January 2026; RBI Releases Holiday Calendar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday calendar for 2026, showing that banks across several states and Union Territories will remain shut on multiple days in January due to regional festivals and national observances. According to the calendar, banks will be closed for at least 10 days during the month, including New Year’s Day, Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. Customers are advised to plan branch-related work in advance, as closures will vary by state.

Physical branches of banks will remain closed on these holidays, while online banking services, UPI, ATM withdrawals and digital payment systems such as NEFT, RTGS and IMPS will continue to operate normally.

Bank holidays In January 2026:

January 1

Holiday: New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai

States/UTs: Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal

January 2

Holiday: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi

States/UTs: Kerala, Mizoram

January 3

Holiday: Birthday of Hazrat Ali

States/UTs: Uttar Pradesh

January 12

Holiday: Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda

States/UTs: West Bengal

January 14

Holiday: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

States/UTs: Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh

January 15

Holiday: Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti

States/UTs: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

January 16

Holiday: Thiruvalluvar Day

States/UTs: Tamil Nadu

January 17

Holiday: Uzhavar Thirunal

States/UTs: Tamil Nadu

January 23

Holiday: Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja / Basanta Panchami / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

States/UTs: West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura

January 26

Holiday: Republic Day

States/UTs: All States and Union Territories