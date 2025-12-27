Banks To Remain Closed For At Least 10 Days In January 2026; RBI Releases Holiday Calendar
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday calendar for 2026, showing that banks across several states and Union Territories will remain shut on multiple days in January due to regional festivals and national observances. According to the calendar, banks will be closed for at least 10 days during the month, including New Year’s Day, Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. Customers are advised to plan branch-related work in advance, as closures will vary by state.
Physical branches of banks will remain closed on these holidays, while online banking services, UPI, ATM withdrawals and digital payment systems such as NEFT, RTGS and IMPS will continue to operate normally.
Bank holidays In January 2026:
January 1
Holiday: New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai
States/UTs: Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal
January 2
Holiday: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi
States/UTs: Kerala, Mizoram
January 3
Holiday: Birthday of Hazrat Ali
States/UTs: Uttar Pradesh
January 12
Holiday: Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda
States/UTs: West Bengal
January 14
Holiday: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu
States/UTs: Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh
January 15
Holiday: Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti
States/UTs: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
January 16
Holiday: Thiruvalluvar Day
States/UTs: Tamil Nadu
January 17
Holiday: Uzhavar Thirunal
States/UTs: Tamil Nadu
January 23
Holiday: Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja / Basanta Panchami / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti
States/UTs: West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura
January 26
Holiday: Republic Day
States/UTs: All States and Union Territories