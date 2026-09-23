Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks face five-day closure due to strike, weekend holidays.

Unions demand five-day banking week; appeals to defer ignored.

Digital banking services like ATMs remain operational for customers.

Bank customers across India could face a five-day stretch without regular branch services next week as bank unions have decided to proceed with their three-day strike from September 28 to 30.

The strike will come immediately after the fourth Saturday on September 26 and Sunday, September 27. As a result, bank branches across the country could remain closed from September 26 through September 30, making it important for customers to plan any branch-based banking work in advance.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to go ahead with the strike despite appeals from the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and bank managements to defer the action, reported Business Standard.

Why Bank Unions Are Going On Strike

The unions are primarily seeking the introduction of a five-day banking week. They are also demanding the withdrawal of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The government has already decided to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance, but the five-day banking demand remains under consideration.

The UFBU and other bank employee and officer associations had earlier observed a one-day strike on September 11. With the key demand still unresolved, the unions have now called for another three-day strike.

“We call upon all our unions and members to go ahead and implement the call for three days strike September 28, 29, and 30,” the UFBU said in a statement on Tuesday.

The unions have also announced an indefinite strike from October 26 if their demands remain unresolved after the September action.

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Five Consecutive Days Without Regular Branch Services

The timing of the strike could extend the disruption beyond the three days announced by the unions.

September 26 is the fourth Saturday, when bank branches are scheduled to remain closed across India, followed by the regular Sunday holiday on September 27. The three-day strike on September 28, 29 and 30 would then extend the closure through Wednesday.

This could effectively leave customers with five consecutive days without regular branch banking services.

People who need to complete transactions or other work that requires a physical bank branch may therefore need to do so by September 25 or wait until October 1.

Government, IBA Ask Unions To Defer Strike

A conciliation meeting was held in New Delhi on Tuesday by the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, with representatives of the UFBU, IBA, DFS and bank managements attending.

According to the UFBU, representatives of the DFS and Ministry of Finance said the five-day banking proposal was under consideration, but the government would need to take into account the views of different stakeholders before making a decision.

The IBA also said the issue was being examined.

Both the DFS and IBA appealed to the unions to defer the strike. However, the UFBU said there had been no positive development on its main demand and decided to continue with the strike call.

C H Venkatachalam, general secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association, said the conciliation meeting had not resulted in an agreement on the five-day banking demand.

“Today we had a conciliation meeting. Our main demand is introduction of five days banking per week. They did not agree, so we are going ahead with our strike call,” he said.

Banks Prepare For Possible Disruption

The Finance Ministry has asked public sector banks to make adequate preparations ahead of the strike to minimise disruption to customers.

The ministry said strikes affect banking services and inconvenience the public, while also impacting bank operations. It added that the government remained committed to addressing employee concerns through dialogue.

The ministry said most of the concerns raised by the unions had been “substantially addressed”, while the remaining demand continued to be examined.

Bank managements have also appealed to employees not to participate in the strike.

Rajneesh Karnatak, MD and CEO of Bank of India, asked employees to allow pending issues to be resolved through the institutional process while ensuring that banking services remain uninterrupted.

Punjab National Bank similarly urged staff to avoid participating in the strike. Bank of Baroda said millions of families, pensioners, entrepreneurs and businesses depend on banking services and appealed for uninterrupted customer service.

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What Will Remain Available During The Bank Strike?

While physical branches could remain closed during the five-day period, digital banking channels are expected to continue operating.

The unions have said facilities such as ATMs, mobile banking, internet banking and UPI will remain operational, allowing customers to carry out several routine transactions without visiting a branch.

However, customers who need branch-specific services may face difficulties during the extended closure.