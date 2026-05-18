Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBank Of India Revises Fixed Deposit Rates, Senior Citizens Get Higher Returns

Bank Of India Revises Fixed Deposit Rates, Senior Citizens Get Higher Returns

Bank of India has revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 3 crore, with higher returns now available on medium- and long-term tenures.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 May 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bank of India increased interest rates on specific fixed deposits.
  • Rates revised for tenures between one and five years.
  • Senior citizens receive additional interest benefits on deposits.

Bank of India on Monday announced an increase in interest rates on medium- and long-term fixed deposits of less than Rs 3 crore, effective today.

According to the state-owned lender, the revised interest rate for fixed deposits with tenures ranging from one year to less than two years has been increased to 6.50 per cent per annum.

For deposits with maturities between two years and less than three years, the interest rate has been revised to 6.60 per cent, while three-year fixed deposits will now offer 6.70 per cent annually, the bank said.

Senior citizens and super senior citizens will continue to receive additional interest benefits over and above the applicable rates, the public sector lender added.

Senior citizens will get an additional 0.50 per cent interest, while super senior citizens will receive an extra 0.65 per cent on deposits with maturities ranging from six months to less than three years.

Also Read : Fuel, Gold, And Travel Costs Are Rising: Here’s How Families Can Stay Financially Stable

For fixed deposits with maturities of three years and above, senior citizens and super senior citizens will be eligible for an additional interest of 0.75 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively.

The bank also said non-callable fixed deposits above Rs 1 crore with a minimum tenure of one year will attract an additional 0.15 per cent interest per annum.

However, loan against fixed deposits and premature withdrawal facilities will be available only for callable deposits.

Customers can open fixed deposits through any Bank of India branch as well as via the BOI Omni Neo mobile application and internet banking platform, the lender said.

Shares of Bank of India were trading lower at Rs 137.90 on the BSE on Monday. The banking stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 178.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 109 on the exchange.

Also Read : Crude Oil Surges Above $111 As US-Iran Tensions Rattle Global Markets

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Bank of India announced regarding fixed deposits?

Bank of India has increased interest rates on medium- and long-term fixed deposits of less than Rs 3 crore, effective today.

What are the new interest rates for fixed deposits?

Fixed deposits from one to less than two years will get 6.50%, two to less than three years will get 6.60%, and three-year deposits will offer 6.70%.

Do senior citizens receive additional interest benefits?

Yes, senior citizens and super senior citizens receive additional interest benefits on deposits with maturities ranging from six months to three years and above.

Are there any additional benefits for non-callable fixed deposits?

Non-callable fixed deposits over Rs 1 crore with a minimum one-year tenure will attract an additional 0.15% interest per annum.

How can customers open a fixed deposit with Bank of India?

Customers can open fixed deposits at any Bank of India branch, through the BOI Omni Neo mobile app, or via internet banking.

Published at : 18 May 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fixed Deposits FD FD Rates Bank Of India Bank Of India Fd Rates Fd Returns
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Bank Of India Revises Fixed Deposit Rates, Senior Citizens Get Higher Returns
Bank Of India Revises Fixed Deposit Rates, Senior Citizens Get Higher Returns
Business
Will The Rupee Hit 100 Against Dollar? Analysts Warn As Oil Prices Rise
Will The Rupee Hit 100 Against Dollar? Analysts Warn As Oil Prices Rise
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 18): Prices Slip Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 18): Prices Take A Hit Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates
Business
Crude Oil Surges Above $111 As US-Iran Tensions Rattle Global Markets
Crude Oil Surges Above $111 As US-Iran Tensions Rattle Global Markets
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Calls Emergency White House Meeting on Iran Crisis Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Twisha Sharma Death Mystery: Missing Nylon Belt Raises Serious Questions
Greater Noida Dowry Death Case: Married Woman Dies After Alleged Fall From Roof, Family Alleges Murder
Anger in Uttar Pradesh: Job Aspirants Stage Unusual Protest Over 69,000 Teacher Vacancy Case
US Idaho Air Show Horror: Two Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Stunt Display
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget