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English NewsBusinessBank Holiday Next Week (July 6 To July 12): Is Your Branch Open? Check State-Wise List

Bank Holiday Next Week (July 6 To July 12): Is Your Branch Open? Check State-Wise List

Several bank branches across India will remain closed between July 6 and July 12 due to regional observances and the regular weekend holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Banks in several states observe holidays July 6-12.
  • These include national weekend offs and regional festivals.
  • Digital banking services, including UPI, will continue operating.

If you have important banking work lined up next week, checking the holiday calendar in advance could save you an unnecessary trip to the branch. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in several states will remain closed on select days between July 6 and July 12 due to regional festivals, commemorative observances and the regular weekend break.

While the closures are limited to specific states on certain days, customers are advised to plan branch visits accordingly, particularly for services that require in-person assistance.

Bank Holidays Vary Across States

Unlike national holidays, many bank holidays are observed only in specific states depending on local festivals and events. As a result, bank branches in one state may remain open while those in another stay closed on the same day.

The RBI issues these holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs banking transactions such as cheque clearing and promissory notes.

State-Wise Bank Holiday List (July 6-12)

July 6 (Monday)

Banks will remain closed in:

Aizawl – MHIP Day
Kolkata – Birth Anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

July 9 (Thursday)

Banks will remain closed in:

Shillong – Beh Deinkhlam

July 11 (Second Saturday)

Banks will remain closed across all states.

July 12 (Sunday)

Banks across the country will remain closed for the weekly holiday.

Also Read : Form 16 Shows Zero Tax? You May Still Need To File Your ITR Before The Deadline

Digital Banking Services Will Continue

Although bank branches may remain shut on notified holidays, customers can continue using digital banking platforms without interruption.

Services such as internet banking, mobile banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, ATM withdrawals and cash deposits at self-service kiosks will continue to operate unless banks issue a separate advisory.

Plan Branch Visits in Advance

Customers requiring services such as cheque deposits, document verification, demand drafts, locker access or other branch-based transactions are advised to complete their work before the scheduled closures.

Since regional holidays differ from one state to another, customers should also verify the holiday schedule with their local branch before planning a visit.

RBI Calendar Lists 12 Bank Holidays in July

According to the RBI's holiday calendar, banks are scheduled to observe 12 holidays during July, including weekly offs and regional holidays applicable to both public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

While most customers now rely on digital banking for routine transactions, planning ahead remains important for services that can only be completed at a physical branch.

Also Read : Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Come Down Now? Oil Minister Explains Why You May Have To Wait

Frequently Asked Questions

Why will banks be closed on select days next week?

Banks in several states will be closed between July 6 and July 12 due to regional festivals, commemorative observances, and regular weekend breaks. These closures are issued by the RBI.

Do bank holidays apply nationwide?

No, many bank holidays are observed only in specific states, depending on local festivals and events. Bank branches in one state may be open while others are closed.

Can I still use banking services during bank holidays?

Yes, digital banking services like internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATM withdrawals will continue without interruption. Only physical branch services are affected.

What should I do if I need to visit a bank branch?

Customers needing in-person services should complete their work before scheduled closures. It's also advisable to verify the holiday schedule with your local branch.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Bank Holidays Bank Holidays In July Bank Holidays Next Week Banks Open Or Closed Second Saturday Bank Holiday Rbi Bank Calendar
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