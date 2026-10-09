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English NewsBusinessBank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Close On These Dates From Oct 11-17; Check RBI’s City-Wise List

Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Close On These Dates From Oct 11-17; Check RBI’s City-Wise List

Several more closures are scheduled later in the month for Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional observances, with dates varying across cities.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Banks closed nationwide October 10-11, Agartala also October 17.
  • Numerous regional bank closures planned throughout October for festivals.
  • Check city-specific holiday schedules before planning branch visits.

Planning a bank visit next week? Customers who need to deposit cheques, collect demand drafts or access other branch-based services should check the holiday calendar before heading out. Between October 11 and 17, banks will observe the regular Sunday closure and a regional holiday for Maha Saptami, according to the October 2026 holiday list shared above.

Several more closures are scheduled later in the month for Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional observances, with dates varying across cities.

Bank Holidays From October 11 To 17: Check These Dates

October 11, Sunday: Banks will remain closed across India for the weekly holiday.
October 17, Saturday: Banks in Agartala will remain closed for Maha Saptami.

Customers should also note that October 10 is the second Saturday. Banks will remain closed across India, while Mahalaya Amavasye is also listed as a holiday in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

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Upcoming Bank Holidays In October 2026: Full List

The holiday calendar shared above lists the following bank closures for the rest of October.

 

Date

Holiday

Cities/centres affected

October 18, Sunday

Weekend holiday

All over India

October 19, Monday

Dussehra, Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja and related observances

Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong

October 20, Tuesday

Dasara/Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja and Durga Puja

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada

October 21, Wednesday

Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)

Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram

October 22, Thursday

Durga Puja (Dasain)

Gangtok

October 23, Friday

Durga Puja (Dasain)

Gangtok

October 24, Saturday

Fourth Saturday

All over India

October 25, Sunday

Weekend holiday

All over India

October 26, Monday

Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday

Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar

October 29, Thursday

Karva Chauth

Shimla

October 31, Saturday

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday

Ahmedabad

What To Keep In Mind Before Visiting A Bank

Customers who need locker access, demand drafts, certain cash transactions, cheque-related services or documentation requiring branch staff should plan their visits around the applicable holidays.

Digital services can still be used for transactions that do not require a physical branch. As the dates listed for festival holidays differ across cities, customers should refer to the relevant entry in the shared calendar before planning a branch visit.

Also Read : Trump's Green Card Suspension Hits Microsoft, TCS, Infosys: Impact on Indians Explained

Frequently Asked Questions

Are banks closed between October 11 and 17?

Yes, banks will be closed across India on October 11 for the Sunday holiday. Additionally, banks in Agartala will observe a holiday on October 17 for Maha Saptami.

What type of bank services are affected by these holidays?

Services such as locker access, demand drafts, specific cash transactions, and cheque services require an open branch. Digital services remain available for other needs.

Are all bank holidays in October observed nationwide?

No, many festival holidays in October are regional, with dates varying by city. Customers should check the holiday calendar for specific closures in their area.

When are the general weekend bank closures in October?

Banks observe weekly holidays every Sunday, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays. These general closures include October 10, 11, 18, 24, and 25.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dusshera RBI Bank Holidays Bank Holidays Next Week October Bank Holidays October 11 To 17 Bank Holidays Durga Puja Bank Holidays
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