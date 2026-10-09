Yes, banks will be closed across India on October 11 for the Sunday holiday. Additionally, banks in Agartala will observe a holiday on October 17 for Maha Saptami.
Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Close On These Dates From Oct 11-17; Check RBI’s City-Wise List
Several more closures are scheduled later in the month for Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional observances, with dates varying across cities.
- Banks closed nationwide October 10-11, Agartala also October 17.
- Numerous regional bank closures planned throughout October for festivals.
- Check city-specific holiday schedules before planning branch visits.
Planning a bank visit next week? Customers who need to deposit cheques, collect demand drafts or access other branch-based services should check the holiday calendar before heading out. Between October 11 and 17, banks will observe the regular Sunday closure and a regional holiday for Maha Saptami, according to the October 2026 holiday list shared above.
Several more closures are scheduled later in the month for Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional observances, with dates varying across cities.
Bank Holidays From October 11 To 17: Check These Dates
October 11, Sunday: Banks will remain closed across India for the weekly holiday.
October 17, Saturday: Banks in Agartala will remain closed for Maha Saptami.
Customers should also note that October 10 is the second Saturday. Banks will remain closed across India, while Mahalaya Amavasye is also listed as a holiday in Bengaluru and Kolkata.
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Upcoming Bank Holidays In October 2026: Full List
The holiday calendar shared above lists the following bank closures for the rest of October.
|
Date
|
Holiday
|
Cities/centres affected
|
October 18, Sunday
|
Weekend holiday
|
All over India
|
October 19, Monday
|
Dussehra, Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja and related observances
|
Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong
|
October 20, Tuesday
|
Dasara/Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja and Durga Puja
|
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada
|
October 21, Wednesday
|
Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)
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Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram
|
October 22, Thursday
|
Durga Puja (Dasain)
|
Gangtok
|
October 23, Friday
|
Durga Puja (Dasain)
|
Gangtok
|
October 24, Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
All over India
|
October 25, Sunday
|
Weekend holiday
|
All over India
|
October 26, Monday
|
Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday
|
Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar
|
October 29, Thursday
|
Karva Chauth
|
Shimla
|
October 31, Saturday
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday
|
Ahmedabad
What To Keep In Mind Before Visiting A Bank
Customers who need locker access, demand drafts, certain cash transactions, cheque-related services or documentation requiring branch staff should plan their visits around the applicable holidays.
Digital services can still be used for transactions that do not require a physical branch. As the dates listed for festival holidays differ across cities, customers should refer to the relevant entry in the shared calendar before planning a branch visit.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are banks closed between October 11 and 17?
What type of bank services are affected by these holidays?
Services such as locker access, demand drafts, specific cash transactions, and cheque services require an open branch. Digital services remain available for other needs.
Are all bank holidays in October observed nationwide?
No, many festival holidays in October are regional, with dates varying by city. Customers should check the holiday calendar for specific closures in their area.
When are the general weekend bank closures in October?
Banks observe weekly holidays every Sunday, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays. These general closures include October 10, 11, 18, 24, and 25.