Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks closed nationwide October 10-11, Agartala also October 17.

Numerous regional bank closures planned throughout October for festivals.

Check city-specific holiday schedules before planning branch visits.

Planning a bank visit next week? Customers who need to deposit cheques, collect demand drafts or access other branch-based services should check the holiday calendar before heading out. Between October 11 and 17, banks will observe the regular Sunday closure and a regional holiday for Maha Saptami, according to the October 2026 holiday list shared above.

Several more closures are scheduled later in the month for Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional observances, with dates varying across cities.

Bank Holidays From October 11 To 17: Check These Dates

October 11, Sunday: Banks will remain closed across India for the weekly holiday.

October 17, Saturday: Banks in Agartala will remain closed for Maha Saptami.

Customers should also note that October 10 is the second Saturday. Banks will remain closed across India, while Mahalaya Amavasye is also listed as a holiday in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: 15-Year Pension Rule May Be Cut To 10-12 Years; What Pensioners Should Know

Upcoming Bank Holidays In October 2026: Full List

The holiday calendar shared above lists the following bank closures for the rest of October.

Date Holiday Cities/centres affected October 18, Sunday Weekend holiday All over India October 19, Monday Dussehra, Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja and related observances Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong October 20, Tuesday Dasara/Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja and Durga Puja Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada October 21, Wednesday Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram October 22, Thursday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok October 23, Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok October 24, Saturday Fourth Saturday All over India October 25, Sunday Weekend holiday All over India October 26, Monday Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar October 29, Thursday Karva Chauth Shimla October 31, Saturday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday Ahmedabad

What To Keep In Mind Before Visiting A Bank

Customers who need locker access, demand drafts, certain cash transactions, cheque-related services or documentation requiring branch staff should plan their visits around the applicable holidays.

Digital services can still be used for transactions that do not require a physical branch. As the dates listed for festival holidays differ across cities, customers should refer to the relevant entry in the shared calendar before planning a branch visit.

Also Read : Trump's Green Card Suspension Hits Microsoft, TCS, Infosys: Impact on Indians Explained