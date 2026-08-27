Bank Holidays In September: Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, And 10 Other Dates To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian banks observe numerous regional holidays throughout September.

Holiday schedules vary significantly; verify specific branch closure dates.

Digital banking remains functional; in-person services require careful planning.

If you've got a cheque to deposit, a locker to raid, or a demand draft to collect this September, you might want to plan around more than just your own schedule. Between Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and a string of regional observances, banks across India will be shutting their branch doors on a fair few days this month and exactly which days depends entirely on where you live.

The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for September 2026 lists closures tied to festivals such as Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, alongside more regional dates like Karma Puja in Ranchi, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji in Jammu and Srinagar, and Indrajatra in Gangtok. Add in the usual weekly closures, and the month starts to look rather patchy on the calendar.

The dates that apply everywhere, no matter your postcode

Two things hold true across the entire country, regardless of which state your branch sits in. Every Sunday is off, as always, and the second and fourth Saturdays are nationwide holidays too. Beyond that, though, it gets considerably more local.

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Why your branch's holiday might not be your neighbour's

Here's the catch with India's bank holiday calendar: it isn't one calendar at all, but a patchwork of them. The RBI's list blends national closures with state and city-specific ones, which means a holiday shutting branches in Mumbai might mean nothing to a branch in Delhi, and vice versa.

Janmashtami, for instance, falls on September 4 and closes branches across a long list of cities, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur and Hyderabad among them, but it won't necessarily affect every city not on that list. Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 14, shuts branches in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, with a second day of related closures on September 15 in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji for Samvatsari and Nuakhai.

The safest approach, if you've got branch business to do, is to check your specific branch's holiday list rather than assuming the calendar applies uniformly.

What still works when the branch shutters

Here's the good news: a branch holiday doesn't mean your banking grinds to a halt. UPI payments, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs will generally keep running as normal, holiday or not, so your rent payment, salary credit or quick cash withdrawal shouldn't be affected.

What won't be available, though, is anything that needs a human behind a counter. Locker access, demand draft issuance, certain cash transactions, cheque-related work and account documentation all require a physical branch to be open, so if any of that is on your to-do list, it's worth building the holiday calendar into your plans, particularly when a regional closure lands close to a weekend and turns into an unofficial long break.

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Bank Holidays In September

Date Day State September 4 Janmashtami (Vaishnva) (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada September 6 Weekend Holiday All Over India September 11 Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation Jaipur September 12 Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva Second Saturday Guwahati All Over India September 13 Weekend Holiday All Over India September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada September 15 Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Panaji September 20 Weekend Holiday All Over India September 21 Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Guwahati, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram September 22 Karma Puja Ranchi September 23 Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Jammu and Srinagar September 25 Indrajatra Gangtok September 26 Fourth Saturday All Over India September 27 Weekend Holiday All Over India

None of this should derail your month, most banking now happens without ever stepping inside a branch. But if there's a locker to open, a draft to collect, or paperwork that only a bank official can sign off on, September's calendar is worth a glance before you head out. A quick check of your branch's specific holiday list could save you a wasted trip.