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English NewsBusinessBank Holidays In September: Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, And 10 Other Dates To Know

Bank Holidays In September: Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, And 10 Other Dates To Know

From Janmashtami to Ganesh Chaturthi, several regional festivals will shut bank branches at different times this month, though UPI, mobile and internet banking will keep running as usual.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian banks observe numerous regional holidays throughout September.
  • Holiday schedules vary significantly; verify specific branch closure dates.
  • Digital banking remains functional; in-person services require careful planning.

If you've got a cheque to deposit, a locker to raid, or a demand draft to collect this September, you might want to plan around more than just your own schedule. Between Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and a string of regional observances, banks across India will be shutting their branch doors on a fair few days this month and exactly which days depends entirely on where you live.

The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for September 2026 lists closures tied to festivals such as Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, alongside more regional dates like Karma Puja in Ranchi, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji in Jammu and Srinagar, and Indrajatra in Gangtok. Add in the usual weekly closures, and the month starts to look rather patchy on the calendar.

The dates that apply everywhere, no matter your postcode

Two things hold true across the entire country, regardless of which state your branch sits in. Every Sunday is off, as always, and the second and fourth Saturdays are nationwide holidays too. Beyond that, though, it gets considerably more local.

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Why your branch's holiday might not be your neighbour's

Here's the catch with India's bank holiday calendar: it isn't one calendar at all, but a patchwork of them. The RBI's list blends national closures with state and city-specific ones, which means a holiday shutting branches in Mumbai might mean nothing to a branch in Delhi, and vice versa.

Janmashtami, for instance, falls on September 4 and closes branches across a long list of cities, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur and Hyderabad among them, but it won't necessarily affect every city not on that list. Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 14, shuts branches in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, with a second day of related closures on September 15 in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji for Samvatsari and Nuakhai.

The safest approach, if you've got branch business to do, is to check your specific branch's holiday list rather than assuming the calendar applies uniformly.

What still works when the branch shutters

Here's the good news: a branch holiday doesn't mean your banking grinds to a halt. UPI payments, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs will generally keep running as normal, holiday or not, so your rent payment, salary credit or quick cash withdrawal shouldn't be affected.

What won't be available, though, is anything that needs a human behind a counter. Locker access, demand draft issuance, certain cash transactions, cheque-related work and account documentation all require a physical branch to be open, so if any of that is on your to-do list, it's worth building the holiday calendar into your plans, particularly when a regional closure lands close to a weekend and turns into an unofficial long break.

Also Read : Bank Holiday Rakhi Weekend: Here's What You Need To Know Before You Plan

Bank Holidays In September

Date Day State

September

4

 

 Janmashtami (Vaishnva) (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

September

6

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

September

11

 

Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation

Jaipur

 

September

12

Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

 

Second Saturday

Guwahati

 

All Over India

September

13

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

September

14

 

 Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada

September

15

 Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Panaji

September

20

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

September

21

 Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Guwahati, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram

September

22

 Karma Puja

 

Ranchi

 

September

23

 Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

 

Jammu and Srinagar

 

September

25

 Indrajatra

 

Gangtok

 

September

26

 Fourth Saturday

 

All Over India

September

27

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

None of this should derail your month, most banking now happens without ever stepping inside a branch. But if there's a locker to open, a draft to collect, or paperwork that only a bank official can sign off on, September's calendar is worth a glance before you head out. A quick check of your branch's specific holiday list could save you a wasted trip.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are bank holidays in India the same nationwide?

No, bank holidays in India are not uniform. While Sundays, the second, and fourth Saturdays are national, most other closures are regional and depend on the state or city.

What banking services still function when bank branches are closed?

Even when branches are closed, digital services like UPI payments, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs generally remain accessible for transactions.

What types of transactions cannot be done when bank branches are on holiday?

Any transaction requiring a physical branch and a human, such as locker access, demand draft issuance, certain cash transactions, or cheque-related work, will be unavailable.

What is the best way to confirm if my local bank branch will be open?

It's best to check your specific branch's holiday list. India's bank holiday calendar is a patchwork, with closures varying by state and city.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
September Ganesh Chaturthi Bank Holidays Janmashtami Bank Holidays In September September Bank Holidays
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