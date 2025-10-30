Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bank Holidays In November 2025: When Are Banks Closed? Check RBI's Complete State-Wise List

Bank Holidays In November 2025: When Are Banks Closed? Check RBI’s Complete State-Wise List

Bank Holidays In November: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks across the country will remain closed on several dates due to regional and national observances.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 12:32 AM (IST)
Bank Holidays in November: After a holiday-heavy October, customers must now gear up for the onset of winter in November. While the month doesn’t have as many holidays, there are certain bank closures and one long weekend for certain parts of the country lined up in the month.

To avoid any inconvenience, customers should keep a tab of the holiday schedule for banks published by the RBI. This calendar is published annually and takes into account national holidays, state-based celebrations, special occasions like elections, and typical weekend leaves.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks across the country will remain closed on several dates due to regional and national observances. However, these holidays are not uniform nationwide, meaning that while banks in some states may shut, others will continue to operate as usual.

Even on these holidays, customers can still access digital services, including net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. However, over-the-counter services such as cheque clearances and transactions governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act will remain suspended.

Bank Holidays In November

Date

Day

Holiday

Regions

November

1,

2025

Saturday

 Kannada Rajyothsava/Igas-Bagwal

 

Bengaluru and Dehradun

November

2,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

November

5,

2025

Wednesday

 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

November

6,

2025

Thursday

 Nongkrem Dance

 

Shillong

November

7,

2025

 

Friday

 

 Wangala Festival

 

Shillong

November

8,

2025

 

Saturday

 

Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Second Saturday

 

Bengaluru

All Over India

November

9,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

November

16,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday  All Over India

November

22,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Fourth Saturday

All Over India

November

23,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

November

30,

2025

Sunday

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

Banking Services Remain Accessible Online

While physical branches will observe their respective holidays, digital transactions will continue uninterrupted. Customers can carry out essential services such as fund transfers, bill payments, and account management through internet and mobile banking platforms. ATMs and UPI services will also remain functional throughout the month.

So, whether you’re planning to visit your local branch or simply want to manage your finances smoothly during the festive month, keeping track of these holiday dates will help you stay a step ahead.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Embed widget