Bank Holidays In November 2025: When Are Banks Closed? Check RBI’s Complete State-Wise List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bank Holidays in November: After a holiday-heavy October, customers must now gear up for the onset of winter in November. While the month doesn’t have as many holidays, there are certain bank closures and one long weekend for certain parts of the country lined up in the month.

To avoid any inconvenience, customers should keep a tab of the holiday schedule for banks published by the RBI. This calendar is published annually and takes into account national holidays, state-based celebrations, special occasions like elections, and typical weekend leaves.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks across the country will remain closed on several dates due to regional and national observances. However, these holidays are not uniform nationwide, meaning that while banks in some states may shut, others will continue to operate as usual.

Even on these holidays, customers can still access digital services, including net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. However, over-the-counter services such as cheque clearances and transactions governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act will remain suspended.

Bank Holidays In November

Date Day Holiday Regions November 1, 2025 Saturday Kannada Rajyothsava/Igas-Bagwal Bengaluru and Dehradun November 2, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India November 5, 2025 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar November 6, 2025 Thursday Nongkrem Dance Shillong November 7, 2025 Friday Wangala Festival Shillong November 8, 2025 Saturday Kanakadasa Jayanthi Second Saturday Bengaluru All Over India November 9, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India November 16, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India November 22, 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday All Over India November 23, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India November 30, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India

Banking Services Remain Accessible Online

While physical branches will observe their respective holidays, digital transactions will continue uninterrupted. Customers can carry out essential services such as fund transfers, bill payments, and account management through internet and mobile banking platforms. ATMs and UPI services will also remain functional throughout the month.

So, whether you’re planning to visit your local branch or simply want to manage your finances smoothly during the festive month, keeping track of these holiday dates will help you stay a step ahead.