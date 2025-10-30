Bank Holidays In November 2025: When Are Banks Closed? Check RBI’s Complete State-Wise List
Bank Holidays In November: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks across the country will remain closed on several dates due to regional and national observances.
Bank Holidays in November: After a holiday-heavy October, customers must now gear up for the onset of winter in November. While the month doesn’t have as many holidays, there are certain bank closures and one long weekend for certain parts of the country lined up in the month.
To avoid any inconvenience, customers should keep a tab of the holiday schedule for banks published by the RBI. This calendar is published annually and takes into account national holidays, state-based celebrations, special occasions like elections, and typical weekend leaves.
Even on these holidays, customers can still access digital services, including net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. However, over-the-counter services such as cheque clearances and transactions governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act will remain suspended.
Bank Holidays In November
|Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Regions
|
November
1,
2025
|
Saturday
|Kannada Rajyothsava/Igas-Bagwal
|
Bengaluru and Dehradun
|
November
2,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
November
5,
2025
|
Wednesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima
|
Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar
|
November
6,
2025
|
Thursday
|Nongkrem Dance
|
Shillong
|
November
7,
2025
|
Friday
|Wangala Festival
|
Shillong
|
November
8,
2025
|
Saturday
|
Kanakadasa Jayanthi
Second Saturday
|
Bengaluru
All Over India
|
November
9,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
November
16,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
November
22,
2025
|
Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|
All Over India
|
November
23,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
November
30,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
Banking Services Remain Accessible Online
While physical branches will observe their respective holidays, digital transactions will continue uninterrupted. Customers can carry out essential services such as fund transfers, bill payments, and account management through internet and mobile banking platforms. ATMs and UPI services will also remain functional throughout the month.
So, whether you’re planning to visit your local branch or simply want to manage your finances smoothly during the festive month, keeping track of these holiday dates will help you stay a step ahead.