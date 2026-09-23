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English NewsBusinessBank Holiday Alert: September 27 To Be A Working Sunday For Banks Ahead Of 3-Day Shutdown

Bank Holiday Alert: September 27 To Be A Working Sunday For Banks Ahead Of 3-Day Shutdown

The unusual Sunday opening comes after the proposed strike was set to follow the September 26-27 weekend break, raising the possibility of several consecutive days of disruption to banking services.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government ordered Sunday bank opening before three-day strike.
  • Unions plan September 28-30 strike for five-day week.
  • Strike follows weekend, impacting half-yearly financial closing.

A potentially long stretch of disruption for bank customers has prompted the government to open bank branches on a Sunday.

All banks, including Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), will remain operational on Sunday, September 27, giving customers an extra day to complete essential banking work before the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) begins its proposed three-day nationwide strike from September 28.

The unusual Sunday opening has been announced after the proposed strike was set to follow the September 26-27 weekend break, raising the possibility of several consecutive days of disruption to physical banking services.

The Finance Ministry said the decision was aimed at ensuring that customers' banking requirements are not affected for an extended period.

Why September 27 Will Be A Working Day For Banks

The Finance Ministry said all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on September 27, reported PTI.

The Reserve Bank of India has also approved the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on the day.

The government said the move was necessary in view of the proposed strike from September 28 to 30 and the weekend holidays immediately preceding it.

It has also appealed to the UFBU to defer the strike, while bank managements have separately urged employees to avoid participating in the proposed action.

Also Read : Bank Strike September 28-30: 5-Day Bank Holiday Across India, Here’s What Customers Need To Know

Three-Day Strike Could Coincide With Half-Yearly Closing

The UFBU, which claims to represent around 90 per cent of India's banking workforce, is seeking a five-day banking week as its principal demand.

The unions have also raised demands relating to pension and retirement benefits, including improvements in pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for pensioners and an option for NPS-covered employees to switch to the old pension scheme.

The proposed strike will run from September 28 to 30.

The final day is particularly significant for banks because September 30 marks the half-yearly closing of the banking sector. The date involves activities such as reconciliation, provisioning and treasury and market operations.

This means the strike is set to overlap with a key period in the banking calendar, adding to the operational challenge for banks.

Banks Tell Customers: Finish Essential Work Early

Public sector banks have begun issuing advisories asking customers not to wait until the last minute for essential banking transactions.

Customers have been encouraged to use digital banking facilities wherever possible, including, mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, ATMs, and Business Correspondent (BC) points.

Banks have also advised customers to complete branch-dependent work ahead of the proposed strike dates.

The special Sunday opening now gives customers another opportunity to visit a branch before the three-day strike is scheduled to begin.

Also Read : Diesel Prices Soar: Trump's Export Ban Plan, Impact On India And Europe Explained

Why The Government Is Taking Extra Steps

The Finance Ministry said the welfare and convenience of bank customers remained its foremost priority.

It said the government and bank managements had appealed to unions to defer the strike and had taken steps to ensure essential banking services continue.

The Sunday opening is therefore intended to cushion the impact of the proposed industrial action by creating an additional working day immediately before the strike.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are banks opening on Sunday, September 27?

Banks will be operational on Sunday, September 27, to allow customers to complete essential banking work. This extra day is provided before a proposed three-day nationwide strike begins on September 28.

What are the main demands of the bank unions for the proposed strike?

The United Forum of Bank Unions' principal demand is a five-day banking week. They also seek improvements in pension benefits and a uniform dearness allowance formula for pensioners.

How long is the proposed bank strike scheduled for?

The proposed nationwide bank strike by the UFBU is scheduled for three days, from September 28 to September 30. This action follows the September 26-27 weekend break.

What is the significance of the strike coinciding with September 30?

September 30 marks the half-yearly closing for the banking sector, involving reconciliation and treasury operations. The strike will overlap with this key period, adding operational challenges for banks.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holiday Bank Holiday Alert Banks Open On Sunday Working Sunday For Banks September 27 Working Sunday For Banks September 28 To 30 Shutdown 3 Day Bank Shutdown
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