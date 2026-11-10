Bank Holiday Today, November 10: Banks Closed In 7 Cities; Check Full November Calendar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks closed November 10-11 for Diwali in many cities.

November 24 marks widespread closures for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Regional festivals cause specific bank closures throughout November.

Planning a visit to your bank branch today? Customers in multiple cities will have to wait another day, as banks remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, for Diwali-related festivities.

November's bank holiday calendar has several festival-related closures, but these are spread across different dates and locations. While Diwali and its associated celebrations account for multiple holidays in the first half of the month, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and other regional observances will affect branch operations later in November.

The schedule also includes the usual second and fourth Saturday closures, along with Sundays. Here's what customers need to know before planning their banking activities for the rest of the month.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

Tuesday's closure is linked to Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvant New Year Day.

Bank branches will remain closed in the following cities on November 10:

- Ahmedabad

- Belapur

- Bengaluru

- Dehradun

- Gangtok

- Mumbai

- Nagpur

The November 10 holiday follows another round of Diwali-related closures on November 9, when banks were shut in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Raipur.

On November 11, branches in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla will also remain closed for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhaidooj and Chitragupt Jayanti.

Also Read : Stock Market Holiday November 10: Why NSE, BSE Are Closed Today; Check Next Trading Session

November 24 To See One Of The Month's Widest Bank Closures

Customers planning branch visits towards the end of the month should take note of November 24, when banks will remain closed in several cities for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

The holiday will apply to Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Bengaluru will have a separate regional holiday on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi. The month will then conclude with the fourth Saturday closure on November 28 and the regular Sunday holiday on November 29.

Chhath, Igas-Bagwal: Regional Holidays To Affect Branch Operations

Apart from the major festival dates, a number of regional observances will lead to bank closures in specific cities.

Branches in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja, also listed as Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya). Dehradun will observe a holiday on November 20 for Igas-Bagwal.

In Shillong, banks will remain closed on November 13 for the Wangala Festival and again on November 23 for Seng Kut Snem.

These city-specific holidays mean that customers may find their local branches open even when banks in other parts of the country are shut.

November Bank Holiday Calendar: Dates To Mark Before Your Next Branch Visit

Here is the list of scheduled bank holidays for the remainder of November 2026:

Date Day Holiday/Occasion Cities November 11 Wednesday Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla November 13 Friday Wangala Festival Shillong November 14 Saturday Second Saturday All over India November 15 Sunday Weekend holiday All over India November 16 Monday Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) Patna and Ranchi November 20 Friday Igas-Bagwal Dehradun November 22 Sunday Weekend holiday All over India November 23 Monday Seng Kut Snem Shillong November 24 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar November 27 Friday Kanakadasa Jayanthi Bengaluru November 28 Saturday Fourth Saturday All over India November 29 Sunday Weekend holiday All over India

Also Read : From Diwali Envelopes To Wedding Gifts: How To Make Shagun Work For Your Budget

Banking On A Holiday: Which Services Can Customers Still Access?

A bank holiday does not necessarily bring all banking services to a halt. Customers can continue to use digital banking facilities, including online banking and UPI, for routine transactions that do not require a visit to a branch.

However, work involving locker access, demand drafts, certain cash transactions, cheque-related services and documentation that requires assistance from bank staff may have to be completed on a working day.

Since several November holidays apply only to selected cities, customers should confirm their local branch's operating schedule before making a visit.