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HomeBusinessRam Navami Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Shut Today? Full City List Inside

Ram Navami Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Shut Today? Full City List Inside

Banks will remain closed in several cities on March 26 for Ram Navami, but services may continue in other regions. Here’s a quick check of where branches are shut and what remains available.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
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If you are planning a bank visit today, you may want to check your city’s holiday list first. Banks across several parts of India are closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

However, the shutdown is not uniform nationwide, a detail that often catches customers off guard.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

Bank branches are shut in multiple cities where Ram Navami is observed as a public holiday. These include Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Shimla.

The RBI’s annual bank holiday calendar, which outlines region-wise closures, indicates that March alone has 18 bank holidays across different states.

Why Bank Holidays Differ Across India

Unlike national holidays, bank holidays in India vary depending on regional festivals and local observances. This means that while banks in some cities remain closed, branches in other parts of the country may continue to function as usual.

As per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed across the country on gazetted public holidays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

What Is Ram Navami

Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Rama, an incarnation of Vishnu and a central figure in the Ramayana. The festival is widely observed with prayers, fasting and religious gatherings across many parts of India.

Given its cultural and religious significance, several states observe it as a public holiday, leading to bank closures in those regions.

When Is the Next Bank Holiday?

The next bank holiday falls on Friday, March 27, on account of Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), which is observed in certain regions.

Both public and private sector banks will remain closed in areas where the festival is recognised, while operations will continue normally elsewhere.

Will Online Banking Work Today?

Even though physical bank branches are closed in select cities, digital banking services remain fully operational.

Customers can continue to use ATMs for cash withdrawals and rely on online platforms for transactions. Services such as NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available, along with UPI for instant money transfers.

However, services that require visiting a branch, such as cheque clearance or in-person account services, will not be available where banks are shut.

What Should Customers Do?

Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch to confirm whether the holiday applies in their area.

For urgent needs, digital banking remains the easiest option, ensuring that routine transactions can continue uninterrupted despite branch closures.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are banks closed nationwide today?

No, bank closures today for Ram Navami are not uniform across India. Branches are shut in specific cities where the festival is observed as a public holiday.

Why do bank holidays differ across India?

Bank holidays vary because they depend on regional festivals and local observances, unlike national holidays. The RBI's calendar outlines these region-wise closures.

Will online banking services be affected by the holiday?

No, digital banking services like ATMs, NEFT, IMPS, RTGS, and UPI will remain operational. Only services requiring branch visits will be unavailable.

What should customers do if their bank branch is closed?

Customers can check with their local branch for confirmation. For urgent needs, digital banking services are the easiest option for uninterrupted transactions.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
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Ram Navami Bank Holidays Bank Holiday Calendar March 26 Bank Holiday
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