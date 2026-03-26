Ram Navami Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Shut Today? Full City List Inside

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If you are planning a bank visit today, you may want to check your city’s holiday list first. Banks across several parts of India are closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

However, the shutdown is not uniform nationwide, a detail that often catches customers off guard.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

Bank branches are shut in multiple cities where Ram Navami is observed as a public holiday. These include Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Shimla.

The RBI’s annual bank holiday calendar, which outlines region-wise closures, indicates that March alone has 18 bank holidays across different states.

Why Bank Holidays Differ Across India

Unlike national holidays, bank holidays in India vary depending on regional festivals and local observances. This means that while banks in some cities remain closed, branches in other parts of the country may continue to function as usual.

As per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed across the country on gazetted public holidays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

What Is Ram Navami

Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Rama, an incarnation of Vishnu and a central figure in the Ramayana. The festival is widely observed with prayers, fasting and religious gatherings across many parts of India.

Given its cultural and religious significance, several states observe it as a public holiday, leading to bank closures in those regions.

When Is the Next Bank Holiday?

The next bank holiday falls on Friday, March 27, on account of Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), which is observed in certain regions.

Both public and private sector banks will remain closed in areas where the festival is recognised, while operations will continue normally elsewhere.

Will Online Banking Work Today?

Even though physical bank branches are closed in select cities, digital banking services remain fully operational.

Customers can continue to use ATMs for cash withdrawals and rely on online platforms for transactions. Services such as NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available, along with UPI for instant money transfers.

However, services that require visiting a branch, such as cheque clearance or in-person account services, will not be available where banks are shut.

What Should Customers Do?

Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch to confirm whether the holiday applies in their area.

For urgent needs, digital banking remains the easiest option, ensuring that routine transactions can continue uninterrupted despite branch closures.