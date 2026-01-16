Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessBank Holidays From Jan 19-25: Which Services Can Still Be Used?

Bank Holidays From Jan 19-25: Which Services Can Still Be Used?

Bank customers can still access many services even when physical branches are closed.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, there are no additional bank holidays scheduled in India between January 19 and January 25, 2026 that are due to festivals or national observances. However, weekly closures on Saturday and Sunday still apply during this period.

Weekend Closures: Jan 24 and Jan 25

Under RBI rules, all banks across the country observe weekly holidays on Sundays and the fourth Saturday of every month. In the week beginning January 19, this means:

Saturday, January 24, 2026 - Banks remain closed for the fourth Saturday holiday.

Sunday, January 25, 2026 - Banks are closed for the regular Sunday holiday.

These closures affect branches nationwide, including public and private sector banks.

Republic Day Holiday Follows Soon After

While the week of January 19–25 does not include a regional or national bank holiday besides weekends, the next nationwide closure will be on Monday, January 26, when banks across India will remain shut for Republic Day.

Services Still Available Amid Closures

Bank customers can still access many services even when physical branches are closed. These include:

Online and Mobile Banking: Fund transfers, balance checks, bill payments and more.

UPI and Internet Payments: Transactions via UPI, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS (subject to operational windows).

ATM Services: Cash withdrawals and balance inquiries at ATMs remain functional.

Card Payments: Debit/credit card transactions at stores and online continue normally.

However, services that require branch visits such as cheque clearance, cash deposits at counters, and in-person account services will not be available on bank closure days.

Plan Ahead

Customers are advised to schedule branch-based banking tasks before January 24 or after January 26 to avoid inconvenience due to weekend closures. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any bank holidays between January 19 and January 25, 2026, besides weekends?

No, according to the RBI calendar, there are no additional bank holidays scheduled between January 19 and January 25, 2026, other than the weekend closures.

When will banks be closed for the weekend in the week of January 19, 2026?

Banks will be closed on Saturday, January 24, 2026, for the fourth Saturday holiday, and on Sunday, January 25, 2026, for the regular Sunday holiday.

Which banking services are still available when branches are closed?

Online and mobile banking, UPI and internet payments, ATM services, and card payments are still available when bank branches are closed.

What is the next nationwide bank holiday after January 25, 2026?

The next nationwide bank holiday will be on Monday, January 26, 2026, for Republic Day.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
Online Banking January Bank Holiday Next Week Rbi Holiday Calendar
