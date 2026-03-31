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HomeBusinessBank Holiday Today, Tomorrow, Day After: Branches Shut Across Cities From March 31 To April 3. Here's Why

Bank Holiday Today, Tomorrow, Day After: Branches Shut Across Cities From March 31 To April 3. Here's Why

Bank Holiday Alert: Banks across India remain shut from March 31 to April 3 due to Mahavir Jayanti, year-end closing, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Check city-wise impact.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
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Bank Holiday: India’s banking calendar is seeing a cluster of holidays this week, with multiple closures lined up between March 31 and April 3. The break is driven by a mix of religious observances and financial year-end procedures, impacting banking operations in several cities across the country. While digital banking services remain accessible, customers relying on branch visits may face disruptions during this period.

Mahavir Jayanti Triggers March 31 Closures

Bank branches in several major cities will remain shut on March 31 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, is widely observed with prayers, fasting, and charitable activities.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 will be celebrated on March 31, 2026, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. It is a day of prayers, fasting, and acts of charity, observed by Jains across India. The festival emphasises non-violence, truth, and compassion, reflecting Mahavir's core teachings.

Cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Patna are among those where bank branches will not operate on this day. However, the holiday is not uniform nationwide and depends on regional observances.

April 1 Shutdown Linked To Financial Year-End

Banking services will see further disruption on April 1 as institutions close their annual accounts. This day marks the beginning of the new financial year, and banks across India undertake crucial reconciliation and settlement processes.

Branches in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kochi, and Srinagar, among others, will remain closed to the public. Despite this, the Reserve Bank of India has instructed agency banks handling government transactions to remain operational on March 31 to ensure smooth financial closure for official accounts.

The annual closing activity means customers will not be able to carry out regular transactions at branches on April 1, even though backend operations will continue.

Maundy Thursday And Good Friday Add To Long Weekend

The holiday stretch continues with Maundy Thursday on April 2, when banks in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed. The day holds significance in the Christian calendar.

Maundy Thursday, also referred to as Holy Thursday, or Thursday of the Lord's Supper, among other names, is a Christian feast during Holy Week that marks the beginning of the Paschal Triduum and commemorates the Washing of the Feet (Maundy) and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the canonical gospels, as per Wikipedia.

The week concludes with Good Friday on April 3, leading to widespread bank closures across cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

Good Friday falls on April 3rd this year. Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, or Friday of the Passion of the Lord, is a solemn Christian holy day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum

With multiple holidays stacked together, customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience during this extended closure period.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there so many bank holidays in India this week?

There are multiple bank holidays between March 31 and April 3 due to religious observances like Mahavir Jayanti, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday, as well as financial year-end procedures.

Which cities will have bank closures on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti?

Cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Patna will have bank closures on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti. However, this holiday is not observed nationwide.

What is the reason for bank closures on April 1?

Banks will be closed on April 1 for financial year-end activities, including the crucial process of closing annual accounts and reconciliation. This affects public transactions at branches.

When do Maundy Thursday and Good Friday bank closures occur?

Maundy Thursday closures will be on April 2 in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Good Friday closures on April 3 will be widespread across major cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Will digital banking services be affected by these holidays?

No, digital banking services are expected to remain accessible. Only customers who need to visit bank branches for transactions may face disruptions during this period.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holiday Business Business News Bank Holiday List April 2026 RBI 24x7 Payment Rules 2026 Bank Holiday 2026 India
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