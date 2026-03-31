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Bank Holiday: India’s banking calendar is seeing a cluster of holidays this week, with multiple closures lined up between March 31 and April 3. The break is driven by a mix of religious observances and financial year-end procedures, impacting banking operations in several cities across the country. While digital banking services remain accessible, customers relying on branch visits may face disruptions during this period.

Mahavir Jayanti Triggers March 31 Closures

Bank branches in several major cities will remain shut on March 31 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, is widely observed with prayers, fasting, and charitable activities.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 will be celebrated on March 31, 2026, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. It is a day of prayers, fasting, and acts of charity, observed by Jains across India. The festival emphasises non-violence, truth, and compassion, reflecting Mahavir's core teachings.

Cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Patna are among those where bank branches will not operate on this day. However, the holiday is not uniform nationwide and depends on regional observances.

April 1 Shutdown Linked To Financial Year-End

Banking services will see further disruption on April 1 as institutions close their annual accounts. This day marks the beginning of the new financial year, and banks across India undertake crucial reconciliation and settlement processes.

Branches in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kochi, and Srinagar, among others, will remain closed to the public. Despite this, the Reserve Bank of India has instructed agency banks handling government transactions to remain operational on March 31 to ensure smooth financial closure for official accounts.

The annual closing activity means customers will not be able to carry out regular transactions at branches on April 1, even though backend operations will continue.

Maundy Thursday And Good Friday Add To Long Weekend

The holiday stretch continues with Maundy Thursday on April 2, when banks in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed. The day holds significance in the Christian calendar.

Maundy Thursday, also referred to as Holy Thursday, or Thursday of the Lord's Supper, among other names, is a Christian feast during Holy Week that marks the beginning of the Paschal Triduum and commemorates the Washing of the Feet (Maundy) and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the canonical gospels, as per Wikipedia.

The week concludes with Good Friday on April 3, leading to widespread bank closures across cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

Good Friday falls on April 3rd this year. Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, or Friday of the Passion of the Lord, is a solemn Christian holy day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum

With multiple holidays stacked together, customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience during this extended closure period.