Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarch Bank Holidays 2026: From Holi To Ramzan, Multiple Long Weekends Ahead

March Bank Holidays 2026: From Holi To Ramzan, Multiple Long Weekends Ahead

With year-end transactions, tax planning and routine financial activities typically peaking during this period, customers are being advised to plan their branch visits carefully.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

March brings with it not just the close of the financial year but also an extended list of bank holidays across India. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for FY2026, banks will observe a total of eighteen holidays during the month, marking major festivals and regional observances such as Holi, Eid al-Fitr and Gudi Padwa, among others.

With year-end transactions, tax planning and routine financial activities typically peaking during this period, customers are being advised to plan their branch visits carefully.

Why So Many Holidays In March?

Bank holidays in India are determined by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These include national holidays, state-specific observances, RTGS holidays and mandatory weekly closures on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays.

Because several major festivals fall in March this year, the cumulative count of holidays rises significantly. However, it is important to note that not all eighteen holidays apply uniformly across every state. Some closures are region-specific, depending on local celebrations.

For customers and businesses, especially those dealing with high-value transactions at the end of the financial year, understanding the applicable dates in their respective states becomes crucial.

Complete List Of Bank Holidays In March 2026

As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 18 days.

While bank branches will be closed on the above dates, digital services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can use online banking platforms, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking apps and ATMs as usual.

Date Day State

March

1

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

March

2

 Holika Dahan Kanpur and Lucknow

March

3

 

 Holi (Second Day)/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala

Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

 

March

4

 

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day/Dol Jatra

 

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla 

March

8

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

March

13

 

 Chapchar Kut Aizawl

March

14

 Second Saturday All Over India

March

15

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

March

17

 Shab-I-Qadr Jammu and Srinagar

March

19

 Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra

Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar, and Vijayawada

 

March

20

 Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida

Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

 

March

21

 Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/Sarhul

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Srinagar

 

March

22

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

March

26

 Shree Ram Navami

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Shimla

March

27

 Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain)

Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada

 

March

28

 Fourth Saturday All Over India

March

29

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

March

31

 Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti

Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi

 

Digital Banking Continues Without Disruption

While physical branches may remain closed on designated dates, digital banking services will continue to function as usual.

Customers can access:

  • Online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance enquiries and bill payments
  • NEFT and RTGS services, subject to operational windows
  • ATM withdrawals and card transactions
  • Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts and other account-related services

The RBI’s digital infrastructure ensures that routine banking activities remain uninterrupted even when branches are shut.

Plan Ahead For In-Branch Work

Customers who require in-person services, such as document verification, locker access or specialised banking assistance, are encouraged to consult their bank’s official holiday calendar before visiting.

March is traditionally a busy period for both individuals and businesses due to tax-related filings and account settlements. Factoring in the holiday schedule can help avoid last-minute inconvenience.

As India transitions deeper into digital financial services, extended holiday schedules no longer mean a complete pause in banking operations. However, informed planning remains essential, particularly during a month as transaction-heavy as March.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there so many bank holidays in March?

March has an extended list of bank holidays due to several major festivals and regional observances falling within the month, alongside mandatory weekly closures.

Are all bank holidays in March observed across all of India?

No, not all eighteen holidays are uniform across every state. Some closures are region-specific, depending on local celebrations and observances.

What banking services are available during bank holidays?

Digital banking services like online banking, UPI, mobile banking apps, and ATMs will continue to operate uninterrupted. Customers can still perform transactions and access services online.

What should customers do if they need in-person banking services in March?

Customers requiring in-person services should consult their bank's official holiday calendar for their specific state before planning their branch visit to avoid inconvenience.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Navami Ramzan Bank Holiday Bank Holidays Holi March Bank Holidays Bank Holidays In March March 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
March Bank Holidays 2026: From Holi To Ramzan, Multiple Long Weekends Ahead
March Bank Holidays 2026: From Holi To Ramzan, Multiple Long Weekends Ahead
Business
Why Are Indian Stock Markets Closed Today?
Why Are Indian Stock Markets Closed Today?
Business
Gold Prices Hit A New High: Should You Buy More Or Wait?
Gold Prices Hit A New High: Should You Buy More Or Wait?
Business
8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Can See Record Salary Jump Even With A Low Fitment Factor?
8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Can See Record Salary Jump Even With A Low Fitment Factor?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget