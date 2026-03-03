March Bank Holidays 2026: From Holi To Ramzan, Multiple Long Weekends Ahead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





March brings with it not just the close of the financial year but also an extended list of bank holidays across India. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for FY2026, banks will observe a total of eighteen holidays during the month, marking major festivals and regional observances such as Holi, Eid al-Fitr and Gudi Padwa, among others.

With year-end transactions, tax planning and routine financial activities typically peaking during this period, customers are being advised to plan their branch visits carefully.

Why So Many Holidays In March?

Bank holidays in India are determined by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These include national holidays, state-specific observances, RTGS holidays and mandatory weekly closures on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays.

Because several major festivals fall in March this year, the cumulative count of holidays rises significantly. However, it is important to note that not all eighteen holidays apply uniformly across every state. Some closures are region-specific, depending on local celebrations.

For customers and businesses, especially those dealing with high-value transactions at the end of the financial year, understanding the applicable dates in their respective states becomes crucial.

Complete List Of Bank Holidays In March 2026

As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 18 days.

While bank branches will be closed on the above dates, digital services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can use online banking platforms, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking apps and ATMs as usual.

Date Day State March 1 Weekend Holiday All Over India March 2 Holika Dahan Kanpur and Lucknow March 3 Holi (Second Day)/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada March 4 Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day/Dol Jatra Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla March 8 Weekend Holiday All Over India March 13 Chapchar Kut Aizawl March 14 Second Saturday All Over India March 15 Weekend Holiday All Over India March 17 Shab-I-Qadr Jammu and Srinagar March 19 Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar, and Vijayawada March 20 Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada March 21 Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/Sarhul Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Srinagar March 22 Weekend Holiday All Over India March 26 Shree Ram Navami Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Shimla March 27 Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada March 28 Fourth Saturday All Over India March 29 Weekend Holiday All Over India March 31 Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi

Digital Banking Continues Without Disruption

While physical branches may remain closed on designated dates, digital banking services will continue to function as usual.

Customers can access:

Online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance enquiries and bill payments

NEFT and RTGS services, subject to operational windows

ATM withdrawals and card transactions

Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts and other account-related services

The RBI’s digital infrastructure ensures that routine banking activities remain uninterrupted even when branches are shut.

Plan Ahead For In-Branch Work

Customers who require in-person services, such as document verification, locker access or specialised banking assistance, are encouraged to consult their bank’s official holiday calendar before visiting.

March is traditionally a busy period for both individuals and businesses due to tax-related filings and account settlements. Factoring in the holiday schedule can help avoid last-minute inconvenience.

As India transitions deeper into digital financial services, extended holiday schedules no longer mean a complete pause in banking operations. However, informed planning remains essential, particularly during a month as transaction-heavy as March.