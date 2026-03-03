March has an extended list of bank holidays due to several major festivals and regional observances falling within the month, alongside mandatory weekly closures.
March Bank Holidays 2026: From Holi To Ramzan, Multiple Long Weekends Ahead
With year-end transactions, tax planning and routine financial activities typically peaking during this period, customers are being advised to plan their branch visits carefully.
March brings with it not just the close of the financial year but also an extended list of bank holidays across India. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for FY2026, banks will observe a total of eighteen holidays during the month, marking major festivals and regional observances such as Holi, Eid al-Fitr and Gudi Padwa, among others.
Why So Many Holidays In March?
Bank holidays in India are determined by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These include national holidays, state-specific observances, RTGS holidays and mandatory weekly closures on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays.
Because several major festivals fall in March this year, the cumulative count of holidays rises significantly. However, it is important to note that not all eighteen holidays apply uniformly across every state. Some closures are region-specific, depending on local celebrations.
For customers and businesses, especially those dealing with high-value transactions at the end of the financial year, understanding the applicable dates in their respective states becomes crucial.
Complete List Of Bank Holidays In March 2026
As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 18 days.
While bank branches will be closed on the above dates, digital services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can use online banking platforms, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking apps and ATMs as usual.
|Date
|Day
|State
|
March
1
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
March
2
|Holika Dahan
|Kanpur and Lucknow
|
March
3
|Holi (Second Day)/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala
|
Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada
|
March
4
|
Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day/Dol Jatra
|
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla
|
March
8
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
March
13
|Chapchar Kut
|Aizawl
|
March
14
|Second Saturday
|All Over India
|
March
15
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
March
17
|Shab-I-Qadr
|Jammu and Srinagar
|
March
19
|Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra
|
Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar, and Vijayawada
|
March
20
|Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida
|
Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada
|
March
21
|Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/Sarhul
|
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Srinagar
|
March
22
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
March
26
|Shree Ram Navami
|
Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Shimla
|
March
27
|Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain)
|
Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada
|
March
28
|Fourth Saturday
|All Over India
|
March
29
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
March
31
|Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti
|
Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi
Digital Banking Continues Without Disruption
While physical branches may remain closed on designated dates, digital banking services will continue to function as usual.
Customers can access:
- Online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance enquiries and bill payments
- NEFT and RTGS services, subject to operational windows
- ATM withdrawals and card transactions
- Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts and other account-related services
The RBI’s digital infrastructure ensures that routine banking activities remain uninterrupted even when branches are shut.
Plan Ahead For In-Branch Work
Customers who require in-person services, such as document verification, locker access or specialised banking assistance, are encouraged to consult their bank’s official holiday calendar before visiting.
March is traditionally a busy period for both individuals and businesses due to tax-related filings and account settlements. Factoring in the holiday schedule can help avoid last-minute inconvenience.
As India transitions deeper into digital financial services, extended holiday schedules no longer mean a complete pause in banking operations. However, informed planning remains essential, particularly during a month as transaction-heavy as March.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are there so many bank holidays in March?
Are all bank holidays in March observed across all of India?
No, not all eighteen holidays are uniform across every state. Some closures are region-specific, depending on local celebrations and observances.
What banking services are available during bank holidays?
Digital banking services like online banking, UPI, mobile banking apps, and ATMs will continue to operate uninterrupted. Customers can still perform transactions and access services online.
What should customers do if they need in-person banking services in March?
Customers requiring in-person services should consult their bank's official holiday calendar for their specific state before planning their branch visit to avoid inconvenience.