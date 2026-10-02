Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi Jayanti closes banks October 2; October 3 open.

Many October bank holidays are regional, requiring branch checks.

Dussehra, Durga Puja festivals cause numerous regional bank closures.

Gandhi Jayanti falls on Friday, October 2, bringing a nationwide bank holiday and prompting a straightforward question for customers: will banks remain closed on Saturday, October 3 as well?

For those planning branch visits, the distinction matters. October has a packed bank holiday calendar, but not every holiday applies across the country. Several closures later in the month are linked to regional festivals and are limited to specific cities.

October 3 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed On Saturday?

No, banks are not scheduled to remain closed on October 3.

Although Gandhi Jayanti falls on Friday, October 2, the following Saturday is not listed as a bank holiday in the October 2026 calendar. This means the October 2 holiday does not extend into a three-day bank holiday weekend.

The next nationwide closure is Sunday, October 4, followed by the second Saturday holiday on October 10 and Sunday, October 11.

Customers who need to carry out branch-dependent banking work on October 3 should therefore check the working status of their specific branch rather than assume that the Gandhi Jayanti holiday extends to Saturday.

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When Are Banks Closed Across India In October?

October has a combination of nationwide weekend closures and festival-related holidays.

Apart from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, banks will be closed across India on October 4, 10, 11, 18, 24, and 25 under the applicable Sunday and second/fourth Saturday closures.

The remaining dates in the monthly calendar are largely linked to regional or festival-specific observances.

Dussehra And Durga Puja Drive Several October Closures

The biggest cluster of festival-related bank holidays comes around Dussehra and Durga Puja.

On October 17, banks in Agartala will be closed for Maha Saptami.

On October 19, closures will apply in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong for observances including Mahashtami, Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja and Vijaya Dashomi.

A wider group of cities will observe a bank holiday on October 20 for Dasara/Dusshera, Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja and Durga Puja. The list includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada, among others.

On October 21, banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed for Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain).

Gangtok will also observe bank holidays on October 22 and October 23 for Durga Puja (Dasain).

The calendar also contains a number of city-specific closures later in the month.

Banks in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed on October 26 for Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday.

In Shimla, October 29 is a bank holiday for Karva Chauth. Ahmedabad will observe a bank holiday on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

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Planning A Bank Visit? Check Your Branch's Holiday

The RBI's holiday calendar includes both nationwide and location-specific closures, so the total number of holidays can differ depending on where a bank branch is located.

Digital banking services remain available for transactions that do not require a physical branch. However, customers seeking locker access, demand drafts, certain cash services, cheque-related work or branch documentation may need to plan around the applicable closure.