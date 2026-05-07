Bank Holiday This Weekend? Here’s Where Banks Will Remain Shut On Saturday And Sunday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks in Kolkata closed Saturday for Rabindra Jayanti.

Sunday is a regular nationwide bank holiday.

Digital banking services remain available on holidays.

If you are planning a bank visit this weekend, checking the holiday calendar beforehand could save you an unnecessary trip.

Banks in parts of India will remain closed over the weekend, with one closure linked to Rabindra Jayanti and the other being the regular Sunday holiday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already notified six bank holidays for the month, covering all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, alongside region-specific observances.

Weekend Bank Closures: Who Gets a Long Break?

For bank employees in Kolkata, the coming weekend could effectively turn into a longer break.

Banks in Kolkata will remain closed on Saturday, May 9, on account of Rabindra Jayanti, while Sunday, May 10, is the regular weekly holiday observed nationwide.

The back-to-back closures effectively create a two-day weekend for bank staff in the city, while branches elsewhere in the country will remain operational on May 9.

Why Is Rabindra Jayanti Holiday Falling on May 9?

Rabindra Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and is celebrated as Poncheeshe Boishakh in West Bengal.

While the Bengali calendar date falls on May 7 this year, the official bank holiday has been shifted to May 9 to align with the nearest Saturday for institutional closures.

The day is widely observed across Kolkata with cultural events, performances and tributes to Tagore’s literary and artistic legacy.

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How Bank Holidays Work in India

Under RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain shut on:

All Sundays

The second and fourth Saturdays of every month

Gazetted public holidays

However, regional holidays differ from state to state depending on local festivals and observances.

This means customers should always verify branch operations locally before planning visits, particularly during festival periods.

Digital Banking Continues Even on Holidays

Even if physical branches remain shut, most banking services continue uninterrupted online. UPI, mobile banking apps and internet banking platforms remain operational on holidays, allowing customers to transfer funds, pay bills and check balances.

Digital payment systems including NEFT, RTGS and IMPS are also processed electronically during holidays.

However, banks occasionally schedule maintenance windows, which may temporarily affect services. Such disruptions are usually communicated in advance.

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What Services Will Not Be Available?

ATMs will continue to function for cash withdrawals, mini statements and balance enquiries.

But services requiring physical branch access, such as locker operations, demand drafts, cheque-related requests or issuance of new cards, will remain unavailable until branches reopen.

For most customers, the week will see minimal disruption thanks to digital banking access. But for those needing branch-related services, especially in Kolkata, planning ahead could help avoid last-minute inconvenience.

And for some bank employees, this week may indeed bring a brief long weekend.