OPINION | The Deposit Crunch Will Pass. Losing A Good Borrower Should Worry Lenders More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Losing reliable borrowers causes institutional failure for banks.

Maintaining borrower relationships enhances underwriting, trust, and financial stability.

Building trust through continuity creates stable portfolios and competitive advantage.

For the past two years, the conversation in Indian banking has focused on the deposit shortage. We have seen that credit has grown faster than deposits. Banks are competing harder for funds, margins and the cost of funds has increased. These are some real concerns of India's banking system.



But perhaps there is a more important question lenders should be asking: once they have found a good borrower, why are they so quick to let them go?



A deposit shortage is usually temporary. It can be managed through pricing, cash flow management, market borrowing and, sometimes, just patience. Losing a reliable borrower is different. It is not simply a funding problem; it is an institutional failure.

A salaried consumer rarely has a one-time credit demand in their lifetime. The relationship may begin with a small borrowing need between paydays. Later, the same person may require funding for a vehicle, child's education, medical expense, a home renovation, or a significant family event. Their income fluctuates, their responsibilities increase, the financial condition of a household becomes clearer, and, most crucially, each successful repayment teaches the lender something.

Yet much of retail lending still treats every transaction as though it were the first application. The customer applies, and the lender asks the questions, and finally all the documents are submitted again. Creditworthiness is evaluated through another narrow snapshot. The lender spends money reacquiring a customer it should already understand.

The borrower, meanwhile, has to repeatedly prove their reliability to that institution. It is inefficient, expensive and unnecessary. Yet customer loyalty is often discussed only as a cross-selling opportunity. That is true, but it misses the more important point: “Continuity improves credit judgment”.

Why Every Loan Shouldn't Start From Scratch

With the customer's permission, a lender can learn about repayment history, income trends, borrowing habits, and previous service encounters to help make better lending decisions. It can distinguish between a momentary cash-flow difficulty and long-term financial stress.

It can set restrictions based on a customer's actual repayment capabilities rather than how much they are prepared to borrow. It can also detect problems early on and suggest remedies. This is not for marketing reasons. It is better for underwriting, and the benefits mount up over time, such as lower customer acquisition costs, simpler fraud detection, and more accurate pricing.



Responsible borrowers would receive faster service on better terms, and capital can be deployed with greater confidence. A long-term customer is not merely more profitable; they are better understood. This is particularly important for salaried borrowers outside India’s largest corporate centres.

Government employees, teachers, clerks and other stable earners often have predictable incomes and long service records, but they still may remain poorly served by formal credit. Their requirements may be too small for traditional branch economics, and access may still be inconvenient, but conventional underwriting may also fail to recognise the value of stable salary and payroll records.

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Trust, Not Transactions, Creates Better Lending

The first loan is often the least informative interaction, and the real value emerges once a borrower completes a repayment cycle responsibly. Each successful cycle gives the lender a clearer understanding of income consistency, repayment discipline and genuine borrowing capacity, and the next experience should therefore become simpler and faster, not because the lender wants to push more debt, but because the customer should not have to begin from zero every time a legitimate financial need arises.

That distinction is important because retaining a customer’s credit relationship does not mean keeping them permanently indebted. A lender has not created any loyalty if the customer is simply unable to leave. Responsible retention means remaining the institution that a customer trusts when a genuine need arises. It also means having the discipline to say no when further borrowing is unsuitable, and that requires transparent pricing, clear repayment schedules, a proper view of the borrower’s overall debt, consent-based use of data and responsive grievance redressal.

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It also requires common sense. If a salary is delayed because of an administrative problem, the lender should be able to distinguish between a system failure and a borrower failure. Technology should make lending more intelligent, not merely faster, and trust is built in these moments. Not through promotional rates or marketing campaigns, and certainly not through cheerful notifications offering money the customer may not need.



Of course, the deposit crunch still matters because deposits remain the foundation of bank funding, while non-bank lenders also feel the effects through borrowing costs and wider financial market conditions. But funding and customer continuity are not competing priorities; they reinforce one other.

A stable portfolio of repeat borrowers with predictable repayment behaviour is easier to understand, price and fund. Liquidity determines whether a lender can lend today, and borrower continuity determines whether that lending becomes a durable business. The deposit crunch will eventually ease, and a good borrower who leaves may not return. The real competitive advantage in lending will not come from owning the customer’s credit lifecycle. It will come from earning the right to remain part of it.

(The author is the Managing Director of Megacorp)

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