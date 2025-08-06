Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBajaj Auto Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 13.84% To Rs 2,210.44 Crore In FY26

Bajaj Auto Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 13.84% To Rs 2,210.44 Crore In FY26

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 13,133.35 crore as against Rs 11,932.07 crore in the year-ago period, it added

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.84 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,210.44 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, riding on robust exports and increased sales of premium motorcycles, commercial vehicles and Chetak electric scooter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,941.79 crore in the same period last fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 13,133.35 crore as against Rs 11,932.07 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 10,681.68 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 9,703.61 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Bajaj Auto said.

Resurgent exports and scaling up of the emerging electric portfolio more than made up for the domestic motorcycle performance, which, although improving over the previous quarter, had a subduing effect on the overall growth, it added.

In the first quarter, total vehicle sales across categories stood at 11,11,237 units as against 11,02,056 units in the year-ago period, up 1 per cent, the company said.

Domestic sales were down 8 per cent to 6,34,808 units in Q1 FY26 as compared to 6,90,621 units in the same period a year ago.

On the other hand, exports were up 16 per cent at 4,76,429 units as against 4,11,435 units in the corresponding year-ago period, the company said.

Electric scooter Chetak retail volumes more than doubled in the quarter from the year-ago period Baja Auto said, adding "electric vehicles now constitute a significant over 20 per cent to domestic revenues compared to early teens same time last year, even as the first instances of supply disruption arising from the unavailability of rare earth magnets started to surface later in the quarter".

Bajaj Auto further said its domestic motorcycles saw double-digit volume QoQ growth, driven by the focused 125cc+ segment, which saw its market share inch up.

Premium bikes KTM and Triumph billed over 25,000 bikes in the domestic market, up 20 per cent, the company said.

Bajaj Auto said its surplus funds stood at Rs 16,726 crore after infusing Rs 300 crore into Bajaj Auto Credit to finance the continued growth of its loan book and Rs 1,525 crore into Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, to partly fund the KTM Austria transaction.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Q1 Results Bajaj Auto Quarterly Earnings PAT Growth Bajaj Auto Profit
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget