Ayurveda Goes Global: How Acharya Balkrishna Took Indigenous Wellness To New Heights

Acharya Balkrishna, in partnership with Swami Ramdev, has played a pivotal role in bringing Ayurveda and yoga to the global stage. By championing indigenous products, he helped transform an Indian wellness initiative into one of the country's leading consumer product movements.

Patanjali Ayurveda is one such Indian company that has succeeded in giving global recognition to Ayurveda and yoga. According to the company, the remarkable growth of the brand has been largely driven by the leadership of Acharya Balkrishna. His vision, tireless efforts, and unwavering commitment to Indian culture have propelled it from humble beginnings to becoming a household name in India’s consumer goods market.

The company stated, "Acharya Balkrishna breathed new life into Ayurveda and yoga in the modern world. In 1995, he co-founded the Divya Yog Mandir Trust with Swami Ramdev, and in 2006, laid the foundation of Patanjali Ayurveda. He believes that health, prosperity, and mental peace are interconnected. This philosophy is embedded in the brand’s range of natural and chemical-free products. Under his leadership, over 400 products, from soaps and oils to food items and herbal medicines, have been launched to cater to consumer needs."

Indigenous Products Can Match Any Global Brand

The company said, "Acharya Balkrishna made the principles of ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Make in India’ the core of our strategy. He positioned Indian-made products as strong contenders against global brands and instilled the belief among consumers that Indian goods are second to none in terms of quality. His marketing approach defies traditional norms, launching products in multiple categories without external market research. This strategy gives the brand a distinctive identity."

It further highlighted, "Acharya Balkrishna’s work ethic and dedication are major reasons for his success. He works 15 hours a day without taking any leave. Despite holding a 94% stake, he does not draw a salary. His simple lifestyle and disciplined nature are a source of inspiration for employees. His preference for paper documentation over computers and traditional attire at work reflects his simplicity."

A Driving Force in Education and Research

The company claims, "Acharya Balkrishna has contributed not only to business but also to education and research. He serves as the Chancellor of Patanjali University and has published over 330 research papers. His ‘World Herbal Encyclopedia’ documents 50,000 medicinal plants and has received global recognition. This stands as a testament to his knowledge and dedication to Ayurveda."

It added, "Under Acharya Balkrishna’s leadership, the company has expanded not just within India but also into global markets. Collaborations with e-commerce platforms like Amazon and BigBasket have boosted online sales. His strategic focus includes doubling the distributor network, establishing new factories, and increasing the workforce to five lakh employees."