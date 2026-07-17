Apple has overtaken Nvidia to reclaim the title of the world's most valuable company. Its market capitalisation stood at approximately $4.88 trillion on Friday.
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Apple Beats Nvidia In $4.88 Trillion Race To Become World's Most Valuable Company
Apple reclaimed the title of the world's most valuable company, overtaking Nvidia with a $4.88 tln valuation. Investors are increasingly backing Apple's AI strategy and long-term earnings potential.
- Apple reclaims top spot, surpassing Nvidia's market value.
- Investors now favor Apple's sustainable AI earnings strategy.
- Nvidia remains crucial to AI despite recent market cap shift.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which company recently became the world's most valuable?
Why has investor sentiment regarding AI shifted towards Apple?
Investors now see Apple as better positioned to generate sustainable AI-driven earnings. This is due to its services ecosystem, hardware upgrades, and customer loyalty, rather than heavy capital expenditure.
What is Apple's current AI strategy?
Apple is intensifying its AI push, recently overhauling Siri. Its vast ecosystem of user data is seen as a significant competitive advantage for a more personalized and capable Siri.
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