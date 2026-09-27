Selling Herbicides Online? Amazon, Flipkart And JioMart Face Rs 25 Lakh In Fines

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CCPA fined Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart for unregistered herbicide sales.

Consumer authority rejected platforms' reliance on seller declarations.

Agriculture Ministry confirmed herbicide was unregistered under Insecticides Act.

Amazon, Flipkart and JioMart have been penalised by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for allowing the sale and promotion of an unregistered herbicide, with the regulator holding that online marketplaces cannot rely solely on seller declarations to meet their legal obligations.

The CCPA has imposed fines of Rs 10 lakh each on Amazon and Flipkart and Rs 5 lakh on JioMart over listings for a product marketed as 'Cyclosinone Herbicide', reported PTI.

In an order dated September 22, the authority directed the platforms to immediately stop selling and advertising the product. They must also carry out self-audits and submit compliance reports within 15 days.

Seller Declarations Not Enough, Says Consumer Authority

The CCPA's investigation found gaps in the marketplaces' procedures for checking whether products listed by sellers complied with applicable regulations.

The platforms had relied on seller declarations and contractual arrangements to establish responsibility for regulatory compliance. However, the authority rejected this defence, stating that agreements between sellers and e-commerce companies cannot override statutory obligations.

It observed that sellers could submit false or incomplete declarations, making independent verification by marketplaces necessary.

The CCPA identified deficiencies in seller onboarding, product verification and content moderation, and said the platforms' reliance on self-declarations was inadequate.

It also cited Rule 4(3) of the E-Commerce Rules, which prohibits e-commerce entities from engaging in unfair trade practices during their business operations.

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Product's Regulatory Status Raised Questions

The case originated with the Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI), whose complaint was forwarded to the CCPA by the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

During the proceedings, the Agriculture Ministry informed the consumer authority that the chemical named Cyclosinone was not listed in the Schedule to the Insecticides Act, 1968.

The ministry's submission raised concerns that the product was being sold without undergoing the mandatory safety, bio-efficacy, quality and legal checks applicable under the legislation.

The CCPA also noted that the product was marketed without specifying the chemical name of its active ingredient or providing details of its composition.

Based on these findings, the authority directed the three marketplaces to remove the herbicide from sale and discontinue its advertisements.

Amazon Records Over Rs 96 Lakh In Sales

The CCPA's order against Amazon detailed the number of transactions involving the product on its platform.

According to the order, Amazon recorded 38,410 orders for 43,634 units, with the aggregate transaction value amounting to Rs 96,42,572.

The authority cited the figures while examining the scale of the product's availability to consumers and the marketplaces' responsibility for the listings.

Alongside the financial penalties, the platforms have been instructed to review their product listings through self-audits and report the steps taken to comply with the directions.

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CCPA Clarifies Scope Of Proceedings

The authority said its action was limited to consumer protection concerns, including consumer rights, misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

It clarified that the proceedings did not involve an assessment of the herbicide's manufacturing process, chemical composition or scientific properties.

Those aspects were outside the scope of the CCPA's examination, which focused on the conduct of the e-commerce platforms and their obligations under consumer protection law.

The three companies are required to comply with the directions and submit their reports within the stipulated 15-day period.