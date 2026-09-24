Aluminium Import Duty: Why India Wants To Extend Anti-Dumping Measures For 5 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DGTR recommends five-year extension for aluminium anti-dumping duties.

Duties target flat-rolled aluminium and foil from select countries.

Protection aims to safeguard domestic producers from cheap imports.

India's aluminium industry could continue to receive protection from select imports for another five years, with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommending an extension of anti-dumping duties on flat-rolled aluminium from China and aluminium foil from four countries.

The recommendations come as the authority flags the risk of low-priced imports putting pressure on domestic manufacturers if the existing duties are withdrawn. The proposed extensions cover aluminium foil of 80 microns and below from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, alongside flat-rolled aluminium products from China.

However, the proposed measures are not yet final. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), under the Finance Ministry, will have to issue a formal notification for the extensions to take effect.

What Importers Could Face Under The Proposed Duties

The recommended duties differ by product category and country of origin, with the flat-rolled aluminium measure applying to Chinese imports and the foil measure covering four countries.

For flat-rolled aluminium, the DGTR has proposed a duty of $449 per tonne for most Chinese suppliers. The existing measure was introduced in December 2021 and is scheduled to expire on December 5, 2026.

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For aluminium foil, the proposed rates are:

Country - Proposed duty per tonne

China - $506.81-$976.99

Thailand - $93.53-$339.93

Malaysia - $850.45

Indonesia - $422.28

The foil duties have their origins in earlier investigations, including measures introduced in 2017 and subsequent extensions and modifications.

The DGTR has recommended retaining the measures for five more years following separate sunset reviews of the two product categories.

Trade Diversion And Global Capacity Drive Concerns

A key consideration in the flat-rolled aluminium review was the possibility that changing trade conditions could redirect aluminium supplies towards India.

The DGTR pointed to excess production capacity in China, higher US tariffs on aluminium and the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as factors that could influence export flows.

According to the authority's assessment, these developments increase the risk of Chinese aluminium being diverted to the Indian market. It also concluded that dumping and injury to the domestic industry could continue or recur if the existing duty were allowed to expire.

The foil review similarly found that the removal of duties could lead to a recurrence of dumping and injury.

Low-priced imports, particularly from China and Thailand, have continued to put pressure on domestic prices and profitability, according to the findings.

Domestic Industry Has Grown Under Protection

The DGTR's assessment of the foil sector noted that the domestic industry has undergone changes during the period in which trade protection has been in place.

New manufacturers have entered the market, production capacity has increased and companies have expanded into higher-value specialty products.

Despite these developments, the authority found that import competition continues to affect pricing and profitability in the sector.

The proposed extension is intended to address the risk of renewed injury to domestic producers if the existing measures lapse.

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What The Duties Mean For Downstream Industries

The impact on industries using aluminium products was also considered as part of the reviews.

Aluminium foil is used in a range of applications, including pharmaceutical and food packaging, household foil, cigarette and tobacco packaging, semi-rigid containers, and capacitor and battery applications.

The DGTR has included exclusions for certain specialised products to address concerns relating to supplies for downstream industries.

Its assessment found that the impact of the flat-rolled aluminium duty on identified downstream applications would be below 1%, except for pressure cookers.

For aluminium foil, the authority considered the impact on consumers to be insignificant.

The proposed five-year extensions will now depend on the CBIC's formal notification. Until then, the DGTR's recommendations do not constitute a final extension of the existing anti-dumping duties.