Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and IndiGo have all raised their fuel surcharges. IndiGo led the latest round, followed by the other airlines.
Airfare Hike Alert: After IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air Raise Fuel Surcharges; Check New Rates
The revised surcharges for Air India and Air India Express take effect from October 9, while Akasa Air has also announced changes to its domestic and overseas flight charges.
- IndiGo increased fuel surcharges, impacting new bookings.
- Air India, Akasa Air followed, revising surcharges from October 9.
- Surcharges vary by flight distance, reflecting rising fuel costs.
Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have raised fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights, following IndiGo's decision earlier this week to increase the charges amid rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. The revised surcharges for Air India and Air India Express take effect from October 9, while Akasa Air has also announced changes to its domestic and overseas flight charges.
IndiGo implemented its revised fuel surcharges for new bookings from October 6. The subsequent decisions by the other airlines come as higher jet fuel prices add to operating expenses across the aviation sector.
Air India, Air India Express Revise Fuel Surcharges
Air India and Air India Express have revised their fuel surcharges according to the distance travelled on domestic routes. The charges range from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200.
|
Domestic flight distance
|
Fuel surcharge
|
0-500 km
|
Rs 400
|
501-1,000 km
|
Rs 600
|
1,001-1,500 km
|
Rs 850
|
1,501 km and above
|
Rs 1,200
For international flights, the surcharge depends on the destination. The airlines will levy $55 for West Asia and the Middle East, $135 for Europe, including the UK, $210 for Australia and $215 for North America.
The airlines had last revised fuel surcharges in April. In a statement, Air India said ATF prices had experienced significant volatility in recent months, driven largely by geopolitical developments and pressure on global energy markets. The latest increase has added to airlines' operating costs, it said.
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Akasa Air Raises Charges, Reintroduces Domestic Surcharge
Akasa Air has set its domestic fuel surcharges between Rs 375 and Rs 1,150, depending on the route distance.
|
Domestic flight distance
|
Fuel surcharge
|
0-500 km
|
Rs 375
|
501-1,000 km
|
Rs 600
|
1,001-1,500 km
|
Rs 900
|
1,501 km and above
|
Rs 1,150
For international services, the revised surcharge is Rs 2,500.
The airline had introduced fuel surcharges in March, with charges ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 for domestic and international flights. It later withdrew the surcharge on domestic services but has now brought it back.
Akasa Air attributed the latest revision to sustained increases in ATF prices amid geopolitical developments in the Middle East. It said the surcharge adjustment was intended to partially offset higher fuel expenses.
IndiGo Led The Latest Round Of Fuel Surcharge Hikes
IndiGo announced its fuel surcharge revision earlier this week, with the new charges applying to bookings made from October 6, 2026.
For domestic flights, the airline's surcharge ranges from Rs 375 to Rs 1,300, based on distance. International charges vary by destination, reaching Rs 6,000 for flights to Africa and Europe.
IndiGo said ATF prices had risen by more than 14 per cent month-on-month, pushing operating costs to some of their highest levels in a decade. The airline said it had opted for a measured increase to limit the impact on passengers, even though a larger hike would have been needed to fully offset the rise in fuel costs.
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ATF Price Increase Adds To Airlines' Costs
The surcharge revisions follow the latest increase in aviation fuel prices. On October 1, ATF prices rose by Rs 16 per litre to Rs 137 per litre for domestic airlines, from Rs 121 previously.
That followed an increase of Rs 6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, in September and a Rs 5 per litre hike in August.
With fuel accounting for a substantial share of airline expenditure, the latest decisions by IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air reflect efforts to recover part of the additional costs. The surcharge payable by passengers will depend on the airline, route and destination.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which airlines have recently increased their fuel surcharges?
What is the primary reason for the increase in fuel surcharges?
The increases are due to rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. Geopolitical developments and pressure on global energy markets have driven these price hikes, increasing airline operating costs.
When did the new fuel surcharges for Air India and Air India Express take effect?
The revised fuel surcharges for Air India and Air India Express became effective from October 9. IndiGo had implemented its changes for new bookings from October 6.
What are the domestic fuel surcharge ranges for Akasa Air?
Akasa Air has set its domestic fuel surcharges between Rs 375 for distances up to 500 km, and Rs 1,150 for routes of 1,501 km and above.