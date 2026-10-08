Airtel hikes all postpaid plans by Rs 50, bundles one free annual international roaming

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI): India's second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has raised its postpaid tariffs - across-the-board by Rs 50 with a revamped set of plans that bundle one free international roaming trip every year.

The new plans come into effect on October 8, 2026, and existing postpaid subscribers will be moved to the nearest higher plan within a month, company sources told PTI on Wednesday.

In effect, the revamped plans translate into a Rs 50 hike over current tariffs for postpaid, and in percentage terms, the increase ranges between 3-11 per cent. For instance, a subscriber on Rs 449 plan would now be moved to Rs 499 postpaid plan (an 11 per cent increase) and Rs 1,749 plan shifts to Rs 1,799 plan (2.8 per cent increase) -- the tariff hike affects all six postpaid plans of the telco.

A company source said the free international roaming offer is worth Rs 2,000 benefit.

In a release, Airtel announced "the launch of new postpaid plans, with even more benefits built in.

"From October 8, 2026, customers can enjoy one international trip with free roaming every year with these new postpaid plans, along with all existing benefits," the release said.

The complimentary roaming pack includes 5 GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS, valid for five days.

Customers can activate the pack whenever they choose. On family plans, every member is eligible for the free roaming benefit.

"Free international roaming is the latest addition to Airtel Postpaid plans, which come with a superior experience through fast lane technology, unlimited data, and network-level protection against spam and fraudulent links.

"Customers can also enjoy a range of entertainment subscriptions and access to exclusive experiences through the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club, including comedy shows, movie premieres and concerts," the release said.

The last significant industry-wide hike came in July 2024, when Jio and Airtel raised tariffs by roughly 10-27 per cent and Vodafone Idea had followed.

Airtel has maintained that average revenue per user (ARPU) needs to move upwards for a financially healthy telecom business in India.

In August this year, Airtel discontinued all prepaid plans that were offering 1.5 GB data per day with an unlimited calling facility, leaving customers to choose from pricier plans offering higher data usage per day.

At that time, the telco had withdrawn five prepaid plans -- Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 579, Rs 619 and Rs 649.

The reshuffled prepaid deck had left the entry-level Rs 199 and Rs 219 plans unchanged, but meant that subscribers of the popular Rs 299 plan looking for a higher data usage quota per day had to opt for the Rs 349 pack, translating into a price rise of about 16 per cent for them.

Airtel's has been looking to drive sustained ARPU growth -- its top management, during a quarterly earnings call this year, had said the company sees potential for raising tariffs on plans that offer unlimited data at lower price points.

In response to a question on whether Bharti Airtel needs to hike tariffs given that it is recording healthy growth, Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal had said when the company talks about tariff repair, it is actually about the architecture of mobile plans in place.

"...Which means that for a very low level of pricing, you get unlimited data, and that means ARPU is capped. That to me is not a healthy way to operate it," Vittal said at that time. He had noted every market has offerings in terms of small, medium, large to extra large and therefore, there is a need for sensible price architecture in mobile services.

Airtel India's average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 5.6 per cent to Rs 264, during the first quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 250 a year ago.

As per subscriber data released by telecom regulator, Airtel had wireless subscriber base of about 491.60 million as on August, after adding 2.11 million mobile users during the month.

India's largest telco Jio's wireless mobile subscriber base stood at 508.43 million at the end of August.

Notably, the latest prepaid plan hike by Airtel comes just days ahead of Jio Platforms' initial public offering, widely expected to be India's largest public offer at an estimated size of USD 3.8 billion.

Jio Platforms houses Reliance's digital businesses, including its telecommunications operations Reliance Jio Infocomm.

According to its draft prospectus, the company plans to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, equivalent to about 2.9 per cent of its post-issue equity base. Jio Platforms is likely to start an anchor round before Dussehra and the issue is expected to open post-Dussehra before October 23. Industry watchers expect Jio Platforms to list on the stock exchange by the end of this month. PTI MBI ARB

ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)