Airlines' Net Losses May Narrow Sharply As Traffic Growth Recovers: ICRA

Airlines’ Net Losses May Narrow Sharply As Traffic Growth Recovers: ICRA

The report from ICRA said the current losses at Rs. 170–180 billion will see a huge cut as domestic traffic touches 175–179 million passengers in 2026-27.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s aviation industry is expected to cut net losses by one-third to Rs 110–120 billion in 2026‑27 as domestic passenger traffic growth will recover to 6–8 per cent, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from ICRA said the current losses at Rs. 170–180 billion will see a huge cut as domestic traffic touches 175–179 million passengers in 2026-27.

The international air passenger traffic growth for Indian carriers is expected to remain relatively stronger, aided by low base effect, expanding e-visa/visa-on-arrival coverage, and the government's focus on developing theme-based and iconic tourist destinations.

The ratings agency estimated international air passenger traffic growth at 7-9 per cent for 2025-26 and 8-10 per cent for 2026-27.

“ICRA has maintained a Stable outlook for the Indian aviation industry, supported by expectations of modest growth in domestic air passenger traffic and a gradually improving operating environment, despite near‑term challenges,” said Kinjal Shah, Senior Vice President and Co‑Group Head, ICRA.

The industry faced modest domestic growth in the current fiscal due to cross‑border escalations, weather disruptions, travel hesitancy after the June 2025 aircraft accident, headwinds from elevated US tariffs and operational disruptions at IndiGo in December 2025, the report further said.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the rupee-dollar movement have a significant bearing on the airlines’ profitability.

ATF averaged Rs. 91,173 per kilolitre (KL) in 11 months of 2025‑26 and the rupee depreciated about 3.2 per cent year‑on‑year in nine months of 2025‑26. Fuel accounts for 30–40 per cent of operating costs of airlines, the report noted.

"While currency depreciation of the said extent may not be materially disruptive in isolation, it adds pressure to the cost structure of a loss-making industry where key expenses like aircraft lease payments, aircraft and engine maintenance costs, and debt servicing are highly sensitive to the currency movements," the report said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected net loss for India's aviation industry in 2026-27?

India's aviation industry is expected to cut net losses by one-third to Rs 110-120 billion in 2026-27, a significant reduction from current losses.

What is driving the expected growth in international air passenger traffic for Indian carriers?

International traffic growth is expected to be stronger due to a low base effect, expanded e-visa coverage, and government focus on tourism development.

What factors impacted domestic air passenger growth in the current fiscal year?

Modest domestic growth was affected by cross-border escalations, weather disruptions, travel hesitancy after an aircraft accident, and operational issues.

How do Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices and currency fluctuations affect airlines?

ATF prices and the rupee-dollar movement significantly impact airline profitability, as fuel is a major operating cost and other expenses are currency-sensitive.

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
