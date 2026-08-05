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English NewsBusinessAir India Names Former Ethiopian Airlines Chief Tewolde Gebremariam As CEO

Air India Names Former Ethiopian Airlines Chief Tewolde Gebremariam As CEO

An Ethiopian national, Gebremariam will replace New Zealander Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation from the loss-making airline in April this year.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India appointed Tewolde Gebremariam as new CEO.
  • Gebremariam previously transformed Ethiopian Airlines into Africa's largest carrier.
  • He leads Air India during its critical expansion and transformation.

Air India on Wednesday appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, marking another leadership transition since the Tata Group acquired the airline in 2022.

An Ethiopian national, Gebremariam will replace New Zealander Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation from the loss-making airline in April this year.

Leadership Change During Expansion Push

Announcing the appointment, Air India described Gebremariam as one of the world's most successful aviation chief executives.

The airline said the leadership transition marks "a pivotal juncture" in its transformation into a world-class global carrier.

Gebremariam, who becomes Air India's second foreign CEO, takes charge at a time when the airline is pursuing ambitious expansion plans amid multiple external challenges.

Track Record At Ethiopian Airlines

According to Air India, Gebremariam led the Ethiopian Airlines Group as CEO for more than a decade, overseeing a multi-billion-dollar expansion that transformed the airline from a regional carrier into Africa's largest, most profitable and most decorated airline group.

During his tenure, the airline's revenue increased more than fourfold, while its fleet nearly tripled.

The airline said his experience includes managing complex operational environments, driving organisational transformation, developing global aviation hubs, and building world-class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and aviation training infrastructure.

N Chandrasekaran On The Appointment

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline has completed its initial phase of stabilisation, integration and fleet commitments under Campbell Wilson's leadership.

"Having completed the initial phase of stabilisation, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, the airline is now entering a critical execution and expansion era. Tewolde's track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride," he said.

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Gebremariam Says Opportunity Is 'Uniquely Exciting'

Accepting the role, Gebremariam said Air India has a rich legacy and significant growth potential.

"Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India's extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting."

Selection Process

According to the airline, its Board conducted a comprehensive global search for the new CEO through a dedicated committee, evaluating both internal candidates and accomplished external candidates from around the world.

Air India said that under Gebremariam's leadership, it will work closely with civil aviation authorities and regulators to strengthen India's position as a global aviation hub, improve international connectivity and maintain the highest standards of aviation safety and regulatory compliance.

Campbell Wilson's Tenure

Campbell Wilson, a veteran of the Singapore Airlines Group, took charge as Air India's CEO in July 2022, months after the Tata Group completed its acquisition of the airline from the government in January 2022.

Singapore Airlines later acquired a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

Foreign CEOs At India's Top Airlines

With Gebremariam's appointment, both of India's largest airlines are now headed by foreign chief executives.

On August 3, Irish national and former International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief Willie Walsh assumed charge as the CEO of IndiGo.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CEO of Air India?

Tewolde Gebremariam, former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief, has been appointed CEO and Managing Director of Air India. He replaces New Zealander Campbell Wilson.

What is Tewolde Gebremariam's background before joining Air India?

He led Ethiopian Airlines Group as CEO for over a decade, transforming it into Africa's largest and most profitable airline. His tenure saw its revenue quadruple and fleet nearly triple.

What are Air India's aims under its new leadership?

Air India seeks to transform into a world-class global carrier, entering a critical expansion era. It also plans to strengthen India's position as a global aviation hub.

Is Tewolde Gebremariam the only foreign CEO of a major Indian airline?

No, he is Air India's second foreign CEO. With his appointment, both of India's largest airlines are now led by foreign chief executives, including IndiGo's CEO, Willie Walsh.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
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Air India Air India CEO Former Ethiopian Airlines Chief Tewolde Gebremariam
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