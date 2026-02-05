Flights From Rs 1,499? Air India Opens Limited-Time Namaste World Sale Window

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Air India has announced a limited-time Namaste World Sale with reduced fares on domestic and international flights. According to the airline, one-way domestic tickets start from Rs 1,499 and international fares from Rs 5,033 on selected routes. The offer is open for a short booking window and applies to travel across most of 2026. The tickets are available through the airline’s website and mobile app.

The sale also includes a free one-time date change option and some payment-based discounts depending on the method used.

Air India Namaste World Sale Fares And Travel Dates

Under the Air India Namaste World Sale, discounted fares are being offered across many domestic and overseas routes. The booking window is open till 5 February 2026, while the travel period runs from 11 February to 31 December 2026. This means passengers can book now and travel later in the year.

Domestic routes include both major cities and smaller airports. International sale fares are listed for destinations across Europe, the UK, the Middle East, South-East Asia, and Australia. The final ticket price depends on route, seat availability, and travel dates. Some sample long-haul fares, such as India to London round-trip fares, are showing lower-than-usual prices during the sale period.

Tickets booked under this sale include one free date change, which may help if plans change later. However, fare differences may still apply when changing dates.

How To Book In Air India Namaste World Sale Using The App

To book under the Air India Namaste World Sale, passengers can use the Air India mobile app or official website. First, install the app from the Play Store or App Store. Log in with email or mobile number, or continue as a guest user.

Enter your departure city, destination, travel date, and number of passengers. Tap search to view available flights and fares.

Sale fares are shown if available for that route and date. After selecting a flight, fill in passenger details exactly as per ID proof.

On the payment page, choose UPI, card, or net banking. Eligible bank discounts are applied automatically. After payment, the ticket is issued. Availability and prices can change quickly based on demand.