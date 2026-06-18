After US-Iran Deal, Tehran Eyes Bigger Oil Exports; Is India On The List?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US-Iran agreement revives energy exports, normalizing global supply chains.

Iran's Ambassador states they can meet India's energy needs.

Easing sanctions aims to boost India-Iran trade and investment.

A new agreement signed between the United States and Iran on Thursday (June 18, 2026) to end months of conflict and tensions has raised the prospect of a revival in Iran's energy exports.

The agreement aims to extend the ceasefire between the two countries, restore shipping transit through the Strait of Hormuz and help normalise global energy supply chains.

Against this backdrop, Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, said Tehran is well-positioned to meet India's energy requirements if sanctions are fully removed and normal conditions return.

'Iran Can Again Become One Of India's Main Oil Suppliers'

Speaking to ANI, Fathali said India requires reliable and affordable energy supplies and that Iran has the capacity to fulfil those needs.

"India needs reliable, stable, and affordable energy supplies. Iran has significant capacity to meet these needs. If sanctions are lifted and the situation returns to normal, there is no doubt that Iran can once again become one of India's main oil suppliers."

He noted that energy cooperation between the two countries has a long history.

'India Has Been One Of Iran's Most Important Oil Customers'

The ambassador said Iran remains one of the world's largest oil producers and exporters and has consistently sought to make its energy resources available to countries that require them.

"Iran is one of the world's largest oil producers and exporters. Our policy has always been to make our energy resources available to all countries that seek us. Historically, India has been one of Iran's most important oil customers. Energy cooperation between the two countries has a long and successful track record."

He reiterated that India requires dependable energy supplies and that Iran has substantial capacity to support those needs.

Hope For Trade And Investment To Surpass Previous Peaks

Fathali expressed hope that the easing of sanctions would pave the way not only for the resumption of oil exports to India but also for broader economic engagement.

"We hope that after the complete lifting of sanctions, not only will Iran's oil exports to India resume, but bilateral trade and joint investment will also surpass their previous peaks and reach a level commensurate with the true potential of both our countries."

China Remains Iran's Largest Oil Customer

China currently purchases around 90 per cent of Iran's total oil exports.

In 2021, the two countries signed a $400 billion agreement, valued at approximately Rs 33 lakh crore, under which Iran supplies oil to China at discounted rates. The agreement spans 25 years.

Iran's oil supplies to China were also affected during the recent US-Iran conflict. With sanctions now lifted under the agreement, Iran is expected to resume oil exports to China as before.