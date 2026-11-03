Advait Energy Transitions Q2 Profit Surges 89% To Rs 19.18 Crore

Advait Energy Transitions Limited reported an 88.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.18 crore in Q2 FY27, as revenue rose 40.8% to Rs 220.9 crore from Rs 156.9 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, grew 84.4% to Rs 31.9 crore, compared with Rs 17.7 crore in the year-ago period.

H1 Revenue Rises 45% to Rs 400.2 Crore

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue increased 45.4% to Rs 400.2 crore from Rs 275.3 crore. EBITDA rose 82.6% to Rs 56.7 crore, while net profit climbed 77.9% to Rs 34 crore against Rs 19.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Shalin Sheth, Founder and Managing Director, Advait Energy Transitions Limited, said, “The first half of FY27 has been encouraging, with strong revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability. Our power transmission solutions business continues to be a key growth driver, supported by investments in transmission infrastructure, grid modernisation and renewable energy integration. We are expanding our capabilities to serve a wider range of customers and projects.

“We are also focusing on new and renewable energy, including battery energy storage systems, electrolysers and integrated renewable energy solutions. These areas offer opportunities to build complementary capabilities and contribute to India’s transition to clean energy,” he added.

Order Book Reaches Rs 1,575 Crore

The company's order book stood at Rs 1,574.83 crore as of September 30, up 47% year-on-year. Its Power Transmission Solutions business secured orders worth around Rs 462 crore, while the renewable energy division won a Rs 116 crore solar EPC contract for a 200 MW project.

Capital work-in-progress stood at Rs 159.71 crore. The company reported a debt-equity ratio of 0.86x and an interest coverage ratio of 5.73x.

Gujarat Battery Facility Under Development

The company is expanding its energy storage operations through subsidiary Advait Battery Ecosystem, which is setting up a 2.5 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) assembly facility at Gangad, Gujarat.

Spread across four lakh square feet, the facility is backed by a Master Supply Agreement with Hithium for up to 1 GWh of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells.

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Advait Energy Transitions, formerly Advait Infratech Limited, operates in power transmission, substation and telecommunications infrastructure. Its portfolio also includes solar EPC, battery storage and green hydrogen solutions.