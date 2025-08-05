Adani Ports Q1 Results: Firm Reports 7% YoY Jump In Profit At Rs 3,311 Crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,311 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1 FY26), buoyed by a sharp rise in total income and strong performance in logistics and marine operations.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,107.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Total income jumped to Rs 9,422.18 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 8,054.18 crore a year earlier, while total expenses rose to Rs 5,731.88 crore from Rs 4,238.94 crore during the same period.

“This quarter’s 21 per cent revenue growth is anchored by extraordinary momentum in our logistics and marine businesses, which grew 2x and 2.9x respectively,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ.

He added, “With expanding trucking and international freight network services and a fast-growing, diversified marine fleet in the MEASA region, we are deepening our integrated transport utility approach and extending our value chain from port gate to customer gate.”

Cargo And Port Performance: Key Highlights

The company handled 121 MMT of cargo in Q1 FY26, marking an 11 per cent growth, primarily driven by container volumes. APSEZ’s all-India cargo market share increased to 27.8 per cent, while its container market share stood at 45.2 per cent, a slight dip from 45.9 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Haifa Port, which APSEZ operates, recorded a 25 per cent YoY increase in container volume and 38 per cent growth in other cargo, contributing to an overall 29 per cent growth in total volumes—its highest quarterly revenue and operating EBITDA since acquisition.

Krishnapatnam Port set a new record by handling 5.85 MMT of cargo in June 2025, its highest ever in a single month.

Domestic And International Growth

Revenue from domestic ports rose by 14 per cent YoY to Rs 6,137 crore, while international ports revenue increased by 22 per cent YoY to Rs 973 crore.

The company also launched a tender offer to buy back up to 4450 million of outstanding bonds, having already received $384 million in tenders as of July 29. The offer remains open until August 13, 2025.

Also Read: Simple Habits, Big Gains: Your Step-By-Step Guide To Financial Wellness

Operational Expansion And Financial Position

The quarter also saw operational milestones, including the launch of a fully automated container terminal at Colombo Port and an Export Terminal at Dhamra Port. Vizhinjam Port, now in its second phase of construction, achieved 100 per cent utilisation in its ninth month of operations, completing its first operational year.

The marine business posted significant growth, with revenue rising to Rs 541 crore from Rs 188 crore YoY, supported by a fleet of 118 vessels.

As of Q1 FY26, APSEZ held a cash balance of Rs 16,921 crore, with gross debt at Rs 53,089 crore, maintaining financial strength to support ongoing expansion and integration.