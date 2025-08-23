Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Adani Group’s integrated logistics park in Kalamassery, a project billed as a milestone in the state’s industrial infrastructure push. The facility, spread across 70 acres, is being developed under the state government’s Invest Kerala Global Summit initiative with an estimated investment of over Rs 600 crore.

'New Step In Kerala's Industrial History': CM Vijayan

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Vijayan called the project “a new step in the industrial history of Kerala,” adding that it would expand the state’s logistics backbone and create opportunities for new businesses. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who chaired the event, said the logistics hub reflected Kerala’s commitment to sustainable and technology-driven growth.

The park will house over 13 lakh square feet of built-up space, offering end-to-end logistics facilities with smart and digital solutions. According to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), the project is designed to reduce transportation costs, strengthen just-in-time delivery systems, and boost exports across key industries including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, and retail.

The facility will also include electric vehicle charging stations, digitally integrated operations, and real-time supply chain monitoring, underscoring a focus on sustainability and innovation. Officials said the park is expected to directly generate more than 1,500 jobs while supporting small and medium enterprises within the supply chain ecosystem.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of APSEZ, described the park as a “significant milestone” in the company’s expansion from a ports-focused business into a fully integrated transport and logistics enterprise. “The Kalamassery Logistics Park marks a significant milestone in APSEZ’s transformation from a ports-focused enterprise into a fully integrated transport and logistics business. As one of our largest effort in this direction, the Park will play a pivotal role in strengthening our logistics presence in southern India, supporting local manufacturing and regional growth. We remain committed to building world-class infrastructure that advances sustainability, connectivity, and national progress,” he said.