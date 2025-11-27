Adani Defence Expands Aviation Training Footprint With Rs 820 Crore FSTC Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), along with Prime Aero Services LLP, has finalised agreements to acquire a majority stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd (FSTC), India’s largest independent flight training and simulation provider, in a deal valued at Rs 820 crore. The acquisition covers FSTC’s operations, which currently include 11 full-flight simulators, 17 training aircraft and major simulation centres in Gurugram and Hyderabad. The move places the Adani Group firm deeper into the aviation training and defence simulation sector at a time when pilot training demand is rising across civilian and defence services.





Pilot Training Capacity To Expand

FSTC offers commercial pilot licence training, type ratings, recurrent training and specialised courses. The firm is certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). It also runs one of India’s largest flying schools in Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana.

The company’s expansion plans include scaling across both civil and defence aviation training. Officials said India’s defence pilot training ecosystem is drawing higher investment, mirroring the simulator-based training focus in civil aviation for safety and cost efficiency.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the deal fits within the group’s broader aviation services strategy. “This acquisition is the next step in our strategy to build a fully integrated aviation services platform. With FSTC joining Air Works and Indamer Technics, we can now serve customers across civil MRO, general aviation MRO, defence MRO and full-stack flight training,” he said.

Growing Demand For Certified Pilots

Rajvanshi pointed to the growing fleet expansion in the country. “With Indian airlines expected to induct 1,500+ aircraft, the requirement for certified pilots will multiply sharply,” he said. He added that the government’s emphasis on advanced training and mission rehearsal for the armed forces is creating new opportunities in defence simulation.

ADSTL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). Horizon Aero Solutions Limited (HASL), a joint venture between ADSTL and Prime Aero Services LLP, is a step-down subsidiary of AEL.

About Adani Enterprises Ltd

Adani Defence & Aerospace is part of the Adani Group and focuses on defence manufacturing, simulation and related services. Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of the group and has built businesses across ports, logistics, power, energy and aviation infrastructure.

Further details on integration and future expansion plans are expected in the coming months.