What's Next For Adani? Gautam Adani Reveals The Group's Biggest Growth Bets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Entering nuclear power, building large data centre platform.

Gautam Adani on Wednesday outlined an aggressive investment and expansion roadmap for the Adani Group, announcing record infrastructure spending, large-scale energy investments and a strong push into artificial intelligence infrastructure during the conglomerate's 2026 annual general meeting.

Addressing shareholders, the Adani Group chairman said the company invested more than Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26, accounting for over 30 per cent of India's new private sector capital expenditure during the year.

Adani said the group was positioning itself for a future shaped by energy security, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. “Infrastructure and intelligence are no longer separate priorities. They are the twin engines that will shape India’s strength,” he said.

Rs. 1.5 Lakh Crore Capex Signals Investment Push

The Adani chairman said the group made a record investment of more than Rs. 1.5 lakh crore during FY26 across infrastructure businesses spanning energy, logistics, transport, utilities and industrial operations.

According to him, the investment represented more than 30 per cent of India's total new private sector capital expenditure during the year.

Adani described the spending as a long-term commitment to nation-building. “This is more than a financial number. It is a statement of belief in India’s future,” he said.

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AI And Data Centres Become Central To Growth Strategy

Adani said artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure had become inseparable from traditional infrastructure development, describing intelligence and infrastructure as interconnected growth drivers.

The group aims to build a 3 GW data centre platform by 2030. Adani also highlighted a binding memorandum of understanding for a gigawatt-scale data centre project with Google in Visakhapatnam.

He said rising demand for AI, data processing and digital services was opening new opportunities. “We are not reacting to the future. We are prepared for it,” Adani said, pointing to partnerships with global technology firms including Google, Microsoft, Uber and Flipkart.

Nuclear And Power Expansion Take Centre Stage

One of the biggest announcements from the AGM was Adani Group's entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy.

The company has identified land for projects and is targeting 10 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2035. Adani said the move would support India's long-term energy requirements and growing demand for clean, round-the-clock electricity.

The group is also undertaking a power expansion programme exceeding Rs. 2 lakh crore through Adani Power, aiming to reach 45 GW capacity over the next five years. It has also partnered with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to develop 5,000 MW of hydroelectric projects.

Ports And Logistics Businesses Continue To Expand

Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo during FY26, the chairman said, setting what he described as a benchmark for the sector.

The group has set a target of reaching one billion tonnes of cargo by 2030 through its integrated network of ports, logistics assets and maritime services.

Adani also highlighted the performance of Vizhinjam port, which crossed one million TEUs in its first year. He said the milestone reflected India's growing role in global transshipment.

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Airports And Industrial Businesses Record Growth

The chairman said the opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new terminal building at Guwahati Airport marked key milestones for the group's airport business.

Navi Mumbai International Airport, with an eventual capacity of 90 million passengers, began operations in December 2025.

In mining services, the group signed four new mine development and operation agreements, taking total capacity to 145 million tonnes per annum. Adani Cement expanded its installed capacity to 110 million tonnes annually, while defence and aerospace operations continued to scale up.

Financial Performance Supports Expansion Plans

The Adani Group reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 2.92 lakh crore in FY26, reflecting year-on-year growth of 7.4 per cent.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 94,834 crore, while profit after tax rose 13.9 per cent to Rs. 46,376 crore. The group's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained at 3.3 times.

Adani said the financial performance provided the strength to fund future expansion. Referring to the Rs. 25,000 crore rights issue, he said, “At a time when some tried to create doubt, shareholders responded with conviction,” adding that the response reinforced the group’s long-term strategy.